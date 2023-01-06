Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting

·2 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year must stand trial over whether the shooting was justified.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor ordered Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner to stand trial on one count of second-degree reckless endangerment following a preliminary hearing Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Prosecutors allege Wagner, who is white, opened fire on Quadren Wilson during the traffic stop on Madison's far east side in February 2022. Wilson’s family has said they believe race was a factor in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner was part of a law enforcement task force working to arrest Wilson for dealing fentanyl that led to an overdose death. The team intercepted Wilson and pinned his car between two Justice Department trucks.

Wagner approached Wilson's car carrying a ballistic shield. Another agent, Nathan Peskie, was beside him with a rifle. Wagner told Dane County Sheriff's detectives that he saw Wilson reach under the driver's seat with his left hand and fidget with something with his right hand.

Wagner said he heard a gunshot and fired two shots from his pistol. Peskie fired five shots. Wilson was struck by bullet fragments that required surgery to remove, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing. Peskie hasn't been charged with anything.

Wilson, it turned out, was unarmed.

Wagner's attorney, Mark Steinle, argued during the hearing Thursday that Wagner's use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle. Even though Wagner didn't see a gun, his decision to fire was reasonable based on Wilson's movements, Steinle said.

Ozanne countered that police can use deadly force only as a last resort.

Taylor, the judge, said she was bound by state law to bind Wagner over for trial because prosecutors made a plausible showing that a crime occurred.

Recommended Stories

  • Former U.S. Senator Burr says SEC has closed probe concerning him without action

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed him this week it has concluded investigation concerning him with no action. U.S. authorities investigated Burr, a North Carolina lawmaker who did not seek reelection last year, for his stock trades before the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Watchdog groups and other politicians slammed Burr and some other lawmakers amid reports they were buying and selling stocks after private briefings on the risks of the coronavirus crisis.

  • Fed's Bostic: jobs data another sign economy is gradually slowing

    The latest U.S. jobs figures are another sign that the economy is gradually slowing and should that continue the Federal Reserve can step down to a quarter percentage point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday. The economy maintained a strong pace of job growth in December, government data showed earlier on Friday, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, but a moderation in wage gains heartened investors as the Fed aims to bring down high inflation without sparking mass layoffs. Bostic said the data did not change his outlook and reiterated the central bank would need to raise rates further and hold them at that peak, in his forecast, until "well" into 2024 to tame inflation, which remains well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests

    North Carolina, with 25 defendants, ranks 11th in the number of federal cases tied to the Capitol riot. More arrests are expected.

  • Trader Joe's is sued over lead, cadmium levels in dark chocolate

    Trader Joe's was sued on Wednesday by a consumer who accused the grocery chain of misleading and endangering shoppers by selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. The proposed class action was filed in the federal court in Central Islip, New York, one week after a similar lawsuit was filed there by the same four law firms against Hershey Co. Both lawsuits were filed after Consumer Reports last month said 23 of the 28 dark chocolate bars it tested contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both heavy metals for people who eat more than one ounce of chocolate a day.

  • Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone fined $105K, can't run for office for 5 years

    Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone’s sloppy campaign donation collection led to a $105,000 fine and a five-year ban on him running for office.

  • 10 shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant during French Montana video shoot: source

    At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant during a video shoot for rapper French Montana.

  • Police release body camera footage from fatal police shooting in Hermitage

    A Nashville SWAT officer killed the armed Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps after he was accused of holding family at gunpoint, police said

  • Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens

    Miami Gardens police said multiple people had been shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

  • US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

    The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of $1.8 million per year.

  • CNN hires just-retired GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    CNN has hired former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) to serve as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday. Kinzinger, a leading critic of former President Trump, served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He famously gave a tearful speech during one of the committee’s…

  • EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

    The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night. Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” adding later: "The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.”

  • Jan. 6 wouldn’t have happened without these Trump allies. Will they get away with it? | Opinion

    Perhaps even more significant than the list of people facing charges for Jan. 6 is the list of people who aren’t. | Editorial

  • Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report

    Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.

  • Roommate Came Face-to-Face With Idaho Suspect Night of Massacre

    Sheriff’s DepartmentUniversity of Idaho undergrad Dylan Mortensen said she first woke up around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 to what she assumed was the sound of her roommate, Kaylee Goncalves, playing with her dog upstairs.A short time later, Mortensen thought she heard her 21-year-old friend say, “There’s someone here.” But when Mortensen looked out of her bedroom, she didn’t see a thing. She peeked outside her bedroom door a second time when she heard crying coming from the bedroom of her other roommate

  • Law Enforcement Source Says Officers Were ‘Breaking Down’ At Idaho Murder Scene

    A law enforcement source has said that officers were “breaking down” at the scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. The unnamed source, who was said to be familiar with the investigation, described the emotional scene the afternoon of Nov. 13 to People. “We had officers breaking down at the scene,” the source said. “It wasn’t a clean crime scene. There was cross contamination between the rooms. This wasn’t a professional job — this was something more haphazard.” The

  • Police believe suspect in the University of Idaho murders returned to the crime scene hours later, before 911 was called, affidavit says

    Police say the suspect's phone was back at the crime scene approximately four hours after it first left that location.

  • 16-year-old girl shot in the head after refusing to pick up marijuana bag, KY cops say

    The 16-year-old was said to have a “bright future she was excited about.”

  • Idaho murders: FBI denies directing Indiana police to pull over Bryan Kohberger

    A law enforcement surveillance team was tracking Bryan Kohberger and his father on their cross-country road trip and directed Indiana police to pull the two over.

  • Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says

    Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.

  • Authorities Used 'Force,' Breaking Out Windows And Doors, While Arresting Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Law enforcement officials broke through windows and doors, using “force” in the early morning hours Friday to arrest the man suspected of killing four Idaho college students. Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris provided new details Tuesday into the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, who was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Chestnutville, Pennsylvania after a nearly seven-week investigation into the brutal murders. According to Paris, “force was used” to gain acc