Judge Orders Woman to Work In Fast Food Restaurant After She Threw Burrito Bowl In an Ohio Chipotle Employee’s Face In Viral Video

A woman who aggressively threw a burrito bowl in an Ohio Chipotle worker’s face was found guilty and opted to work in a fast food restaurant as punishment to understand her victim’s experience.

A viral video shows Rosemary Hayne, 39, arguing with an employee, identified as Emily Russell. The two had a heated exchange at the register when Hayne reportedly threw hot food in her face and stormed out of the restaurant in Parma, about 10 miles from Cleveland.

Rosemary Hayne was charged with assault for throwing a hot burrito bowl in a Chipotle employee’s face. (@publicfreskout/Reddit/Screenshot)

Hayne was charged with assault for the attack and initially sentenced to 180 days in jail with half the time suspended, CBS News reported. However, during her hearing, judge Timothy Gillian offered her a deal as a lesson to her and others.

“Do you want to walk in [Russell’s] shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to do your jail time?” Gillian asked, per the report.

Hayne chose the first option, knocking 60 days off her sentence. She would be required to work at a fast food restaurant for 20 hours a week for a two-month period. According to WJW-TV, Hayne apologized to Russell for her behavior and explained that she did not like how her food was made, adding that it was “disgusting looking.”

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” Gillian said the news station reported. “This is not Real Housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable.”

According to reports, Russell quit after more than four years at the job and now works for a different fast-food chain. Law enforcement was able to locate Hayne because she placed her order online. Russell believes Hayne’s sentence was reasonable: “She didn’t get a slap on the wrist,” she said.

Hayne must complete her conditions by mid-March, and it’s yet to be known where she will work to fulfill her obligations.

“My client is grateful for the opportunity to get a job to reduce her sentence and demonstrate her true remorse for her behavior at Chipotle,” her attorney, Joe O’Malley, told CBS News.