Judge orders woman to stop contacting prosecutor

Sep. 16—NEWBURYPORT — After recently receiving 13 "aggressive, inappropriate and escalating" voice messages on her office phone, an Essex County prosecutor asked a judge on Wednesday to order a Georgetown woman already facing stalking and making annoying phone calls charges to stop immediately.

Judge William Martin took about 30 seconds to order Michele Velleman not to contact, directly or indirectly, Essex County prosecutor Gabrielle Foote Clark, as she awaits trial in Newburyport District Court on those charges and several others.

The order came in the form of a modification to the orders of release imposed on Velleman after her arraignment in 2020 for allegedly harassing Georgetown police Chief Donald Cudmore.

Velleman, 50, of Elm Street was arraigned in Haverhill District Court in June 2020 on four counts of threatening, witness intimidation, stalking and making annoying phone calls.

She was released without bail but ordered not to post on social media and not to call 911 except for a legitimate emergency.

While also facing criminal charges, Velleman was served with a restraining order by Cudmore that orders her to have no contact with him.

A visibly annoyed Foote Clark claimed the messages rose to the level of witness intimidation but stopped short of filing any new charges against Velleman.

The hearing became animated enough that Martin told both Foote Clark and Velleman to settle down. Velleman's newly appointed attorney, Julie Ouellette, said her client did not oppose the motion.

After granting Foote Clark's motion, Martin then ordered Velleman to return to court Oct. 20.

Velleman was in court last month undergoing an examination by a court clinician. About the same time, Velleman's previous attorney stepped down.

Court documents show that the case was transferred to Newburyport District Court from a Haverhill courthouse in January to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Since Velleman's arraignment, there have at least two motions filed by Essex County prosecutors to revoke her release for failing to meet court-appointed requirements. Both motions were denied by a judge.

Story continues

In April 2020, Cudmore alerted state police that for more than 2 1/2 years, Velleman allegedly had been harassing and making threatening statements not only to him but to his wife and family.

The alleged harassment began in response to Cudmore's investigation of her claims that her ex-boyfriend, then-Georgetown police Detective Adam Raymond, was harassing and abusing her.

Raymond, a Newburyport resident, resigned from the department in 2017 amid claims he stalked and harassed Velleman.

In 2019, Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray submitted a letter to the court stating that his department received information that Raymond faced allegations similar to those offenses.

In the current case, Cudmore stated that Velleman, using several different names, posted "thousands" of social media links on Facebook and three YouTube videos containing what he called "inaccurate information, lies and fabricated material concerning her disdain for me, my family and the Georgetown Police Department."

"As discussed, this case has been ongoing for almost three years now and she has sent me over 1,500 emails," Cudmore wrote in his memo to state police. "The majority of these emails have been harassing in nature and directed towards me. Additionally, some of the emails have been threatening towards my family and me."

Among the social media posts were claims that Cudmore "killed three squirrels" and posted them on the door of a selectman's house and that the entire department was covering up what she called the "chief's criminal acts as they are criminals as well," according to Cudmore's report to state police.

To cover her tracks, Velleman used nine email domain names and sent so many emails to the department, a tactic Cudmore called "email bombing," that it clogged the department's email server. On April 3, 2020, alone, she sent 30 emails, according to Cudmore's report.

"As a result of the above, my family has endured Velleman's stalking, intimidating behavior, harassment and slander for almost three years now. She has used social media and sent email messages to many other police officers and public agencies to spread lies, misinformation and false allegations against me, my family and the police department I command," Cudmore wrote.

State police Sgt. Peter Sherber obtained a warrant for Velleman's arrest on April 13, 2020, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.