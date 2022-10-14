Judge Orders For YouTuber Tasha K To Pay Cardi B $4M Or Secure A Bond For The Entire Amount

The legal battle between Cardi B and Tasha K is still unfolding.







Update: AfroTech has been keeping up with the defamation lawsuit, and the last update was the “Tomorrow 2” rapper seeking to expedite receiving her coins last month. Cardi reportedly filed to garnish Tasha’s account at Chase Bank.

“Cardi demanded Chase and its employees hold all of Tasha’s property, money, wages and other assets, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property,” the report alleged.

Additionally, a court document claimed Cardi B should receive $3.3 million from Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Transrina Kebe.

The Latest Update

Now, according to Billboard, a judge has declared an order for the gossip blogger due to her outlandish claims.

On Oct. 13, Judge William Ray ruled that Tasha K must pay $4 million or secure funding to cover the total, the outlet reports.

Tasha K is requesting to pause the order and appeal it. The only way Judge Ray would make it happen is if she can post a supersedeas bond to cover the entire amount. But if Tasha loses her appeal, the money will automatically go to Cardi.

Cardi B's Lawyers Raise Concerns

Rumors have circulated that Tasha K moved to Morocco to avoid paying up the millions. And according to Cardi’s lawyers, they believe she could possibly be using the appeal to not have to pay at all.

“This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case,” attorney Lisa F. Moore and Cardi’s other lawyers wrote Friday, per the outlet. “During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment.”

Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Tasha is fighting for an appeal but it’s reported that it “will not offer Tasha much reprieve from the judgment unless she wins it” due to Judge Ray’s order.

Whether or not Tasha is capable of paying the judgment or posting a supersedeas bond remains questionable. Recently, the YouTuber claimed that she withdrew the last $1,083 from her bank account.