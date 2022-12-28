Judge overrules motion to step down from case

Dec. 28—A Laurel Circuit Judge was asked by a defense attorney to step down from presiding over two cases involving a London man facing probation violations and new drug-related charges.

Landon Skyler Davidson, 26, of Whitson School Road in London, was scheduled for a hearing regarding a probation violation and drug-related charges on Dec. 19. During both hearings, his attorney Jason Kincer requested that Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay recuse himself from hearing the case.

Lay denied that motion in both cases, stating that "adverse ruling is not grounds for recusal."

He did rule in the probation violation case that Davidson was in violation by the other arrest for trafficking in Fentanyl. Court documents note that Davidson did complete his IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) but that his arrest in September for drug trafficking was not covered by that.

Davidson's probation officer and the officer arresting Davidson in September both testified in the probation hearing. The probation officer was called to the witness stand a second time to answer further questions.

The second case charges Davidson with aggravated trafficking in controlled substance by having 10 or more grams of Carfentanil/Fentanyl derivatives in his possession. He is also charged with having drug paraphernalia with the intent to deliver or manufacture illicit substances. He is also charged with failing to or using an improper turn signal.

Davidson was set for a suppression hearing on Jan. 30. He remains incarcerated in Laurel County Correctional Center with no bond allowed.