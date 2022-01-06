Judge overturns 1980s murder, child rape conviction for Nashville couple after Innocence Project push

Joyce Watkins, left, takes the stand in her own defense before Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton. Watkins and Charles Dunn, now deceased, were convicted in a 1987 child rape and murder. New evidence shows they were innocent, defense and prosecutors agree. The case was reopened in November 2021.

A Nashville judge has overturned the convictions of two Nashvillians convicted in the late 1980s death of a child.

They were innocent, she said.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton on Thursday morning filed an order vacating the murder and child rape convictions against Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn.

"In short, the evidence in this case supports the claim that Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn are innocent and were convicted of crimes they did not commit," Dalton wrote.

The pair were convicted in the brutal rape and murder of a young child, a relative of Watkins. They received lengthy prison sentences.

Dunn died in custody years later.

Last year, a new investigation by the Tennessee Innocence Project concurrent with a report on the case from the District Attorney's Conviction Review Unit brought the case back to court with claims of the actual innocence of Watkins and Dunn.

Jessica Van Dyke, right, of the Tennessee Innocence Project, chats with a member of Charles Dunn's family. Dunn, now deceased, and Joyce Watkins were convicted in a 1987 child rape and murder. New evidence shows they were innocent, defense and prosecutors agree. The case was reopened in November 2021.

"We at the Tennessee Innocence Project are so happy for Joyce and Charlie’s family," attorney Jason Gichner told The Tennessean on Thursday. "Two people were sent to prison for crimes they did not commit. We cannot ever make that right, but we can celebrate this ruling and their innocence."

Watkins, now 74, appeared in court last month. She took the stand briefly, insisting on her and Dunn's innocence when Gichner asked.

"Are you innocent of these charges?"

"Oh, yes. Yes, yes, yes," she said in December..

The victim was 4 years old in 1986 when she died. Investigators at the time believed she was brutally raped and beaten around the head before her death.

Dunn and Watkins were given life sentences on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated rape. Lawyers now question whether the original case proved a sexual assault took place, according to the new legal filings.

The new review shows shoddy investigative work, unreliable medical evidence from now-disgraced pathologists and hints of racism from then-prosecutors toward the Black defendants.

Dalton, in her review of the case, said at both the 1988 trial and post-conviction hearing in 1994, prosecutors relied on "inaccurate medical testimony supported by misstated circumstantial evidence."

It is "impossible for this Court to find that the post-conviction hearing was 'full and fair,'" she wrote.

Dalton also noted due process violations in the case prosecutors presented to the jury.

"The evidence presented at trial and post-conviction in this case was misleading, false, and uncorrected as to material issues," Dalton wrote.

"This office strives to do justice always," District Attorney Glenn Funk said in an emailed statement Thursday. "That includes recognizing wrongful convictions occur and to remedy them when possible. We can not give Joyce Watkins or Charlie Dunn back time, but we can restore their names. Their innocence demands it."

The case will need to go back to court where its likely the charges will be formally dismissed.

