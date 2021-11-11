Judge overturns Texas mask mandate ban for schools
A federal judge ordered a halt to a ban on mask mandates in Texas, saying that it discriminated against students with disabilities. Mireya Villarreal has more.
A federal judge ordered a halt to a ban on mask mandates in Texas, saying that it discriminated against students with disabilities. Mireya Villarreal has more.
“The last time, I left the room crying.”
The former basketball coach, under investigation by the Rhode Island attorney general, is accused of asking students “are you shy, or not shy?”
The former elementary school principal was arrested Tuesday on five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Three more state school-board chapters, including those of Kentucky, Alabama, and Wisconsin, have ended their relationship with the National School Board Association over its letter to the Biden administration requesting federal intervention to penalize parents who protest at school-board meetings.
Willow Andring said their attacker said "it's not a she, it's not a he, it's an it" before beating them in a hallway, The Tribune-Review reported.
A school board in Oregon that recently tried to ban teachers from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter symbols has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting board members who opposed the move. The escalating disputes in the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates, how racism is addressed in teaching, instruction related to sexuality and gender-neutral bathrooms. After Superintendent Joe Morelock was fired in a Zoom meeting late Tuesday night, board member Rebecca Piros — one of three who opposed his firing — told him she was sorry.
Why are we still willing to feed our school children such lies?
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhen news broke that a 15-year-old student at Hawthorne Academy in North Carolina had been suspended after reporting an alleged sexual assault to her school, the country was shocked. Other students in her school district were not.For years, students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District have brought forward horrifying allegations of sexual assault—being assaulted in the woods, raped in school bathrooms, groped on school buses—and cl
The two Indiana boys were not allowed to use the male restrooms by school district employees and have repeatedly been referred to by their birth names, according to the lawsuit.
Student loan repayments are expected to restart at the end of January next year. But with one in five borrowers defaulting on their debt pre-pandemic, the government should tread carefully with at-risk borrowers, one expert said.
Teachers for years have been using culturally responsive education. Now that it's being called critical race theory, parents want to get involved.
Sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School were dealing with headache, nausea and in some cases, vomiting
Enrollment in U.S. colleges and universities is on track to drop for the second year in a row, exposing a political rift in the higher education system. Why it matters: America's universities are still some of the best in the world, and a college degree is still the most reliable ticket to socioeconomic mobility, which underscores the importance of who goes there and what they learn. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Undergraduate enroll
The district is keeping quiet about whether or not the employee was punished.
After a parents group raised concerns, North Kansas City Schools has removed the acclaimed books “Fun Home” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” from libraries.
"I'm hopeful that we can use this to move forward and to progress and get some true meaningful change," James Whitfield told NBC News.
George Margetas is "disappointed" in the board president's actions Tuesday night.
A new ranking of SC’s Top 10 high schools is split evenly between public and private high schools.
Long-overdue search for unmarked graves at notorious Mohawk Institute prompts renewed calls for full transparencyThe shameful history of Canada’s residential schools – mapped Mohawk Institute survivor John Elliot poses for a photograph as a search of 500 acres for unmarked graves began at the former church-run, government-funded Indian residential school, the Mohawk Institute, in Brantford, Ontario, Canada Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters The yellow tape of the police cordon snapped and flutter
Approximately 65 people showed up to a meeting of the Iowa City school board Tuesday night following a racist video of a West High student.