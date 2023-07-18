Judge to Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley: Life without parole still on the table

A judge Tuesday delivered numerous blows to convicted school shooter Ethan Crumbley, the most severe involving the teenager's request that the possibility of life without parole be dismissed.

The judge said no to that, and a lot more.

In separate opinions filed Tuesday, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe denied Crumbley's request to take the life-without-parole condition off the table as he awaits sentencing for murdering four students and injuring seven others in the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

The judge also denied Crumbley's request to keep school eyewitnesses of the shooting from testifying at his upcoming so-called Miller hearing, when the judge will decide wither life without parole is appropriate in this case. The prosecution plans to have 12 students and two staff members testify at that hearing.

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty for his role in the school shooting that occurred on November 30, 2021, during a his appearance at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The defense argued their testimony would be irrelevant and overly prejudicial, though the judge disagreed and is letting them testify.

The judge also denied Crumbley's wish to appear at the Miller hearing in regular street clothes, not his jail garb.

More: Ethan Crumbley is trying to spare himself life without parole

The prosecution has requested that Crumbley, who pleaded guilty last year to all the charges he was facing, including first-degree murder and terrorism, be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Because of his age — 15 at the time of the shooting — he is entitled to a hearing to determine if that punishment is warranted.

His parents are also facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the case as Ethan Crumbley carried out the massacre using a gun his parents bought had bought him as an early Christmas present. Prosecutors say James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored their mentally and emotionally disturbed son, and instead of getting him medical help, they bought him a gun.

The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty. Their case is pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge: Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley may get life without parole