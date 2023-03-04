Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits

COREY WILLIAMS
·3 min read

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has ruled that staff and administrators at Oxford High School cannot be sued for a mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others wounded.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan also dismissed Oxford Community Schools from civil lawsuits related to the shooting, stating that the district and staff are protected by governmental immunity.

Authorities have accused Ethan Crumbley, 16, of using a semi-automatic handgun to open fire Nov. 30, 2021 on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in October to terrorism and first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors have said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole.

School officials have been criticized by the county sheriff and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for not alerting a school resource officer about their concerns with Crumbley and not searching the teen’s backpack before allowing him to return to class about three hours before the shooting.

The day before the shooting, a teacher saw Crumbley looking at ammunition on his phone while in class. School officials left a voicemail informing his mother about it. On the morning of the shooting, Crumbley’s parents were summoned to the school and confronted with his drawings, which included a handgun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

Authorities said his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, refused to take him home after the 13-minute meeting and were told to get him counseling.

A lawyer representing some families of the victims who filed the lawsuit has said some teachers and a counselor at the high school were aware of Crumbley’s troubling interest in guns and violence months before the mass shooting.

But Brennan placed the responsibility on Crumbley, writing in Friday's order that “the court concludes that Ethan Crumbley's act of firing the gun, rather than the alleged conduct of the individual Oxford defendants, was ‘the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of the injury or damage.'"

Detroit-based attorney Ven Johnson said he plans to appeal Brennan’s ruling to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

“On behalf of our Oxford clients, we are deeply saddened and disappointed by Judge Brennan’s dismissal today of all the Oxford Community Schools defendants," Johnson said. “We maintain that governmental immunity is wrong and unconstitutional, and the law should be changed immediately.”

A group of Oxford parents and students who filed a federal lawsuit seeking a court-ordered safety plan for schools in the district says “some schools will hide behind governmental immunity to protect themselves instead of our students and children.”

“As long as governmental immunity completely shields schools like Oxford, it will only serve to deny families transparency, justice, and accountability,” Change 4 Oxford said in a statement. “Without real change, our schools’ incentive to truly improve safety policies will remain limited due to their ability to hide behind immunity when future tragedies occur.”

Brennan's ruling doesn't apply to Ethan Crumbley and his parents, who also are named in the civil lawsuit.

McDonald, the prosecutor, also charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with involuntary manslaughter, accusing them of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

Michigan's Supreme Court ordered the state appeals court to hear an appeal from the couple who face trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken, Russian foreign minister meet at G-20

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met face-to-face at the G-20 summit, marking their first in person encounter since the war began.

  • This Cordless Stick Vacuum That's 'Great for Small Places' Is on Sale for $76 Today

    “My floors are so clean”

  • First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years

    Archaeologists have found the earliest direct evidence for horseback riding – an innovation that would transform history – in 5,000 year old human skeletons in central Europe. “When you get on a horse and ride it fast, it’s a thrill – I’m sure ancient humans felt the same way,” said David Anthony, a co-author of the study and Hartwick College archaeologist. Researchers analyzed more than 200 Bronze Age skeletal remains in museum collections in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic to look for signs of what co-author and University of Helsinki anthropologist Martin Trautmann calls “horse rider syndrome” – six tell-tale markers that indicate a person was likely riding an animal, including characteristic wear marks on the hip sockets, thigh bone and pelvis.

  • Abortion clinics crossing state borders not always welcome

    The pastors smiled as they held the doors open, grabbing the hands of those who walked by and urging many to keep praying and to keep showing up. Shelley Koch, a longtime resident of southwest Virginia, had witnessed a similar scene many Sunday mornings after church services. On this day, however, it played out in a parking lot outside a modest government building in Bristol where officials had just advanced a proposal that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of her community.

  • Is Rishi Sunak in deep Brexit trouble?

    Former prime ministers – still able to command an audience while unburdened by the responsibility of running the country – have proven to be nothing but trouble for their successors in recent years, particularly in matters relating to Brexit. Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair played Mordred to Boris Johnson’s Arthur during his time in Downing Street. Now it is Johnson’s turn to antagonise, and he’s doing it with gusto.

  • Trump can be sued for his Jan. 6, 2021, actions by lawmakers and injured police officers, argues U.S. Justice Department

    Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability and the limits of executive power.

  • DC conflict reflects wider efforts undermining local control

    Predominantly white legislative bodies are seeking to curb or usurp the authority of local governments in cities with large Black populations, particularly on issues related to public safety and elections. U.S. senators — lawmakers from all 50 states — are expected to vote on a measure to reject a sweeping rewrite easing some penalties in the city's criminal code, approved unanimously last year by the District's 13-member council. The measure killing the local changes seems likely to pass despite the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, and President Joe Biden has indicated he will sign it.

  • Defense Says Zeal To Convict Alex Murdaugh Derailed Investigation

    A defense lawyer for Alex Murdaugh said Thursday that authorities were so determined to convict the disgraced South Carolina attorney of killing his wife and son that they lied about or misrepresented evidence. When closing arguments wrapped up, the judge turned Murdaugh’s fate over to jurors after giving them his final instructions, and they headed to their jury room to begin deliberations. Attorney Jim Griffin gave the defense’s closing, emphasizing Murdaugh’s main point — that investigators f

  • 3 ways to prevent school shootings, based on research

    School shootings are tragic, but parents, students and school staff can take steps to prevent them, researchers report. AP Photo/Rebecca BlackwellIn the months leading up to his 2012 attack that killed 26 people in Newtown, Connecticut, a 20-year-old man exhibited a cascade of concerning behaviors. He experienced worsening anorexia, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. His relationships deteriorated, and he became fixated on mass murders. In 2013, an 18-year-old had enraged outbursts at

  • US Republicans aim to stymie gun sale codes at state level

    Legislation being pursued by Republicans in several U.S. states aims to limit use of a planned merchant code for credit card transactions at gun retailers meant to detect suspicious firearms and ammunition sales, undermining a tool welcomed by gun control advocates. The bills were introduced in states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming. They would prohibit or limit banks or payment processors from using the "merchant category code," or MCC, approved for gun sellers in September by the Geneva-based non-governmental International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which develops standards on various aspects of technology and manufacturing.

  • Students switch up college plans as states pass anti-LGBTQ laws

    Anti-LGBTQ legislation in states across the U.S. is driving some students not to apply to colleges in those places.

  • Donald Trump Is a Star Among Ultra-Conservatives, But He Faces a New Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Vendors are still hawking “Trump 2024” flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirts. But at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington this year, the crowds are smaller, the marquee speakers are fewer and the “Make America Great Again” vibe is suddenly in doubt.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It C

  • Alex Murdaugh Has Been Sentenced to Life in Prison—Here’s What’s Happening to His Former Home

    The Murdaugh murders took place at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina. Netflix's new docuseries highlights the scandals surrounding the family.

  • What we know: Teacher's aide disputes account of Matanzas High School attack

    Here's the latest the attack of the teacher's aide by a Matanzas High School special needs student.

  • Why Alex Murdaugh was spared the death penalty

    People have been sentenced to death for less than this double murder, the judge told the convicted killer.

  • Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico

    Patricia Kopta, a Pittsburgh street preacher, also known as “The Sparrow” has been found after being missing for more than 30 years.

  • What judge said to Alex Murdaugh is why we should abolish the death penalty | Opinion

    Lots of commentators thought Alex Murdaugh might walk because the motive was so illogical, but since when did any reason to commit murder make rational sense, asks Melinda Henneberger.

  • Father defends terrified family with machete after home intruder breaks through window in middle of night

    Police say that a father in Oklahoma fought off a home intruder with a machete after the man - high on methamphetamine - broke into his house and started tearing up the place.

  • Chinese nationals operate nearly every illegal indoor marijuana farm in the largest US county, sergeant says

    The largest county in the country has dealt with many illegal marijuana operations in past years, but as enforcement ramps up, immigrants are on the front lines.

  • Shootout suspect in custody after wild police chase across LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties

    A tense four-county police chase ends with a suspect in custody – but not before the man went on a dangerous crime spree that included shooting at various Southern California locations Friday afternoon.