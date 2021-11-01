Judge pauses vaccine requirement for Chicago police

An Illinois judge paused a vaccination requirement for the Chicago Police Department (CPD) until a lawsuit between the department and its union is settled, CNN reports.

Driving the news: The local Fraternal Order of Police lodge says they were negotiating CPD's COVID-19 policy when the department implemented "unilateral changes" per CNN.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: The pause will be in place until Dec. 31st.

Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Mitchell left the rest of the policy — including "reporting and testing obligations" — intact as part of Monday ruling, per CNN.

Context: CPD Superintendent David Brown reports that of the 73% percent of officers who've reported their vaccination status, 80% are inoculated, per CNN.

Before the ruling, 35 officers were on unpaid leave, the police superintendent.

What they're saying: "We continue to encourage our department members to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This is about officer safety, as we've said repeatedly, and it's about protecting our families and the people we serve," Brown said according to CNN.

Go deeper: Chicago police union urges officers to defy vaccine mandate

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.