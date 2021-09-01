Judge paves way for defense to challenge conviction in 1997 Pasco child murder

A man serving a life sentence in the 1997 rape and murder of a Pasco County girl is allowed to challenge his conviction after new DNA testing cast doubt on his involvement in the crime, a judge ruled last week.

Gary Steven Cannon was already in the middle of a resentencing process sparked by a U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined mandatory life sentences for children were unconstitutional. Cannon was 17 at the time 9-year-old Sharra Ferger was raped and murdered in a field north of Dade City.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office argued that court procedure calls for Cannon, now 40, to be resentenced before his attorneys could move to vacate his conviction. Cannon’s attorneys said that it was within the court’s purview to delay the resentencing hearing to first see how their challenge shakes out.

In a ruling issued Friday, Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Lynn Tepper sided with the defense.

“Despite the inventive efforts by” prosecutors, she wrote, the prior cases they cited in their argument didn’t hold water with the facts of the Cannon case. She canceled the resentencing hearing, which had been scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15.

The ruling comes three weeks after Cannon’s defense attorneys introduced the results from a never-before-performed DNA analysis they said undermines the state’s theory in the 2005 trial that led to Cannon’s conviction.

The analysis found that there was DNA present in samples taken from Sharra’s body that didn’t belong to her, but it came from an unknown party, not Cannon or his co-defendant Gary Elishi Cochran.

Cochran is also serving a life sentence for the crime after he pleaded guilty in 2006 to avoid the death penalty. He is being represented by the Innocence Project of Florida, which also plans to file a motion to vacate Cochran’s conviction.

Tepper’s ruling comes as another blow to the State Attorney’s Office, which also fought the defense’s efforts for DNA testing.

The state’s theory at the time of the trial was that, Cannon, a family friend, and Cochran, Sharra’s uncle, lured the girl from her home north of Dade City, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her to death in the early hours of Oct. 3, 1997. There were no eyewitnesses.

The case hinged on testimony from a man who said Cannon had described the attack to him while they shared a pod in the Pasco jail. Use of jail informants has come under scrutiny in recent years as advances in DNA technology have at times debunked their testimony.

Cannon’s hair was also found on Sharra’s body, prosecutors said, although his defense attorneys contend it could have come from a visit a couple weeks before her death in which Cannon slept on the same couch Sharra was last seen on.

The only physical evidence against Cochran was a bite mark on Sharra’s shoulder that authorities said matched Cochran’s dental imprints. Bite mark evidence, too, has come under scrutiny and largely been disregarded by scientists as unreliable.