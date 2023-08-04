Judge plans to move the punishment trial for Wilder’s mom to Tarrant County

Amber McDaniel in the Wichita County Courthouse on April 28, 2023.

The punishment trial for the mother of Jason Wilder McDaniel will likely take place in Fort Worth, a judge said Friday.

Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight told the defense and prosecution that he anticipates moving Amber Nichole McDaniel's punishment proceedings set for Sept. 11 to Tarrant County.

McKnight said he plans to sign an official change of venue order Aug. 25, the same day of Amber’s next pretrial hearing.

McKnight is waiting to sign the order because after he does, court happenings must take place in the other county.

McDaniel, 33, has pleaded guilty to endangering 2-year-old Wilder, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, and to tampering with evidence connected to the murder investigation. She waived her right to a jury trial for the guilty-not guilty phase of the trial.

Amber appeared before McKnight Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Her husband, Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr., 40, was in court to support her.

Both the defense and prosecution had informally agreed the punishment trial should be moved because of pre-trial publicity. Defense attorney Mark Barber had requested the trial move to Tarrant County.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie told the judge Friday that he had no objections to that.

Gillespie estimated the prosecution will need two days to present the case against Amber.

Barber estimated the defense will need one to one and a half days.

McKnight said he will consult with Tarrant County officials about calling a pool of 60 potential jurors.

Amber has no prior felony convictions. She is eligible for probation but faces the possibility of prison time.

She could be sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and six months to 24 months in state jail for child endangerment, a state jail felony.

Amber may go before a jury in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth, the same courthouse where she testified against James Irven Staley III to help win his capital murder conviction.

Staley was found guilty of capital murder of a person under 10 and sentenced to life in prison without parole on March 13 for smothering Wilder in the oil scion's Wichita Falls home.

To give long hours of testimony on the stand against Staley, Amber waived her right to avoid self-incrimination.

Jason Wilder McDaniel is shown here with his mother, Amber McDaniel.

She told jurors about failing to protect Wilder from Staley, as well as about deleting some electronic messages between herself and her ex-boyfriend during their short, tumultuous relationship.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted her in July 2021 on charges of tampering with evidence and child endangerment.

On April 28 this year, Amber entered guilty pleas before McKnight. The proceedings in court to determine her sentence will be in addition to the several days that Wilder's family heard difficult testimony during Staley's trial.

He is appealing his conviction with the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth.

