Judge to ponder ruling on VOP

Aug. 1—A Cumberland County woman who received a six-year sentence that was set aside for judicial diversion now faces being a convicted felon and going to state custody.

Cassie Ann Lester, 38, Meadowcreek Dr., appealed to Judge Wesley Bray to not lose her freedom and to be allowed to continue what her attorney described as "intensive out-patient treatment."

Following a brief hearing, Bray announced he was going to take the case under advisement and would announce his decision on Sept. 19.

Lester remains in custody.

Lester's woes began on Jan. 19 when she pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence and simple possession of meth.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Crab Orchard on Dec. 11, 2020, during which sheriff's deputies observed an item being tossed from a vehicle.

When Lester pleaded guilty in January, she qualified for judicial diversion which resulted in her guilty plea being set aside.

If she had successfully completed terms and conditions of probation, Lester would have been eligible to petition the court to have the guilty plea removed from the

record.

During the brief hearing, TDOC Board of Pardons and Parole Officer Chris Goddard testified that during a home visit in June, Lester admitted to using heroin and meth and referenced a drug problem.

Defense attorney Jeff Vires asked Goddard if Lester had submitted to drug testing, had reported when scheduled and was gainfully employed, and Goddard testified she had done all those things.

CCSO Sheriff's Investigator Jason Elmore testified he accompanied Goddard on a home compliance check during which three syringes, three cut straws and burnt aluminum — all associated with drug use — were found in a night stand in Lester's bedroom.

Vires called Jamie McCullough as a witness. McCullough holds 12-step meetings weekly at the county jail for those who wish to attend the program voluntarily. Life meetings are also held.

She said she felt Lester to be a good candidate for an intensive out-patient program.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch argued the state position that Lester lose judicial diversion and become a convicted felon and serve one year in jail with the balance on supervised probation.

Vires countered that while the loss of judicial diversion might be a just punishment, he argued Lester would be a good candidate for Drug Court or a similar program and that 30 days in jail should be sufficient punishment.

Vires asked for continued treatment and 30 days in jail.

Bray then announced he was taking the case under advisement and would announce his decision later.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com