Judge ponders probation violation deal for man convicted in Matthew Chew murder

Oct. 26—One of the six men convicted for his role in the 2010 killing of 25-year-old Matthew Chew in New London appears poised to accept a short prison sentence on new criminal charges.

Tyree Bundy, 29, appeared in New London Superior Court on Tuesday where he initially admitted violating his probation and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He was expected to serve between four and six months in prison as part of the the plea agreement reached between his public defender and state prosecutors.

The plea agreement and his plea, however, have not yet been accepted by the court.

Tuesday's proceedings were halted and continued to next week by New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein who had listened to an impassioned plea from Chew's sister, Melinda "Mindy" Fowler. Fowler called the plea agreement a "miscarriage of justice" and urged Strackbein to reject the offer. She called for a stiffer sentence.

It is unclear why Strackbein continued the case to next week but she did appear to take issue with Bundy's facial expressions when Fowler stepped to the front of the courtroom to read her victim impact statement.

Strackbein told Bundy, "if you roll your eyes again we're going to have a problem."

Fowler said that while Bundy's charge may appear minor, "I would counter that we are here about a case of a violation of a prior felonious offense involving the vicious murder of my brother Matt, which is not considered a minor offense by any reasonable person."

In 2013, Bundy pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in Chew's killing on Oct. 29, 2010.

Bundy was 17 years old at the time and among a group of local teens who randomly targeted Chew, a pizza cook and artist, for what police called a "beat down." The teens surrounded Chew. He was beaten and stabbed by Idris Elahi. All six men involved were eventually arrested and convicted.

Story continues

Elahi was sentenced to 35 years in prison for wielding the knife in the stabbing. Two others received 15-year prison sentences. Bundy was one of three men sentenced to eight-year prison sentences for lesser roles in the killing.

Bundy was granted parole in 2017 and released from prison, remaining under the supervision of parole officers until his prison term expired on Sept. 8, 2018. Bundy, who is on probation, was charged on Jan. 20, 2021 with his brother for allegedly confronting, punching and kicking and threatening to shoot their mother's ex-boyfriend. The victim was at the time seeking a restraining order against Bundy and his mother, police said.

In court on Tuesday, Fowler said Bundy should serve the rest of his suspended sentence, which she has said is seven years, for violating his probation. Bundy's full sentence was 16 years suspended after eight years in prison and five years of probation.

"He hunted and killed a human being for fun. I can't think of anyone more dangerous and deserving of a complete sentence," Fowler said. "This violation shows that he continues to have a propensity for violence and an inability or unwillingness to control himself and follow the laws of decent human behavior."

Fowler went on to say "I'm horrified that the state would reward him by offering another plea deal."

G.smith@theday.com