Judge postpones hearing in 'Rust' criminal case at request of prosecution and defense

Apr. 21—A state district judge on Friday postponed an upcoming preliminary hearing in the remaining criminal case tied to the 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Kari Morrissey, a special prosecutor for the District Attorney's Office, and Jason Bowles, an attorney for film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, both told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during a virtual status conference Friday they were in favor of delaying the hearing until mid-August.

Initially, the proceeding was scheduled to start May 3.

Gutierrez-Reed, who faces a count of involuntary manslaughter, is now the only defendant in the case. Prosecutors filed documents formally dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge against her co-defendant, actor and producer Alec Baldwin, about an hour before the status conference.

David Halls, the production's assistant director at the time of the shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe, accepted a plea deal in late March on a count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Morrissey told Sommer she needed additional time — 60 to 90 days — to investigate "issues that have surfaced just in the past few days," which would include subpoenaing witnesses for pretrial interviews.

Bowles sought the court's guidance Friday on whether Gutierrez-Reed could legally waive her right to a preliminary hearing within the required 120 days of being charged, which would have been a deadline of June 26. The judge confirmed the right could be waived.

The one-page document special prosecutors Morrissey and Jason Lewis filed Friday dismissing the case against Baldwin says "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis," which could not be completed before the preliminary hearing scheduled next month.

The hearing — when Sommer was set to review evidence and consider whether there was probable cause to move forward with charges against Baldwin Gutierrez-Reed — was expected to last two weeks and include up to 35 witnesses.

"Obviously, the preliminary hearing won't take two weeks now," Morrissey said.

Baldwin's case was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled in the future. Morrissey and Lewis said in a statement Thursday "the decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of culpability and charges may be refiled."

Morrissey and Lewis declined to comment Friday on the new evidence, but a source close to the case said Thursday it centers on the revolver that discharged a live round while Baldwin was holding it, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The revolver at some point was fitted with a new hammer, calling into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab that it could not have fired without the trigger being pulled, the source added.

The remaining count of involuntary manslaughter against Gutierrez-Reed is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months of incarceration. It requires the state to prove the death occurred during the commission of an unlawful act — in this case, negligent use of a firearm — or a lawful act, during which the alleged perpetrator failed to exercise due caution and circumspection.

Attorneys for both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed said Thursday they welcomed Morrissey and Lewis' renewed investigation.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who led the initial investigation into the shooting, declined to comment Friday.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped off the case last month after Sommer ruled she could not serve as a co-counselor with her first appointed special prosecutor, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, and has declined to comment on the case since then.

Reeb left the case last month after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion contending her role conflicted with her position as a state legislator, prompting Carmack-Altwies' appointment of Morrissey and Lewis.