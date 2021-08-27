Judge postpones murder trial for Newport News police officer after attorney cites health issue

A judge postponed a murder trial for a Newport News police officer after the officer’s lawyer asked for a delay to battle a health issue.

The five-day jury trial for Police Sgt. Albin T. “Trevor” Pearson was expected to begin Oct. 4, but Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer agreed to delay the case until later this year.

That came after Pearson’s defense attorney, Timothy Clancy, provided the judge a sealed document Thursday outlining his medical condition.

“Because of my health situation ... I’m not going to be in a position to try this case on Oct. 4,” Clancy said at the hearing, adding that he’s spoken to his physician and the Virginia State Bar about the matter.

If Spencer couldn’t postpone the case, he said, he would need to ask to be replaced.

During an Aug. 20 hearing by teleconference, Clancy told Spencer that he was in his second week of treatment, was responding well to it, and anticipated being back to full strength by the middle of November.

Clancy, a prominent local defense attorney, said his workload has been significantly reduced in recent weeks. He added that he’s put other big cases, including a federal trial, on hold until after Thanksgiving.

With the inability to work long hours, he said, he “will not be in a position to meaningfully prepare for trial.”

Clancy’s request was opposed by the prosecution, Suffolk prosecutors Brandon Wrobleski and Bernadine Gerlach.

“The Commonwealth has coordinated with subpoenaed witnesses from multiple law enforcement agencies and several out of state witnesses,” Wrobleski and Gerlach wrote in response to Clancy’s request. “The preparations for this trial and its motion hearings have consumed considerable time and resources.”

The prosecutors, appointed to the case after the Newport News office recused itself, added that they could lose their jobs after a new commonwealth’s attorney is elected in Suffolk in November.

Spencer initially denied Clancy’s request, saying the lawyer has other capable attorneys in his firm, that Pearson appears to be a “cooperative client,” that a lot of the case evidence sharing has already taken place.

But after Clancy filed a motion for reconsideration, Spencer reversed that decision at Thursday’s hearing, saying after viewing the sealed document that a delay was warranted.

She told the two sides to pick a new trial date “in the year 2021,” in either November or December.

After the hearing, one of Pearson’s family members told Clancy she would pray for him, and the attorney voiced confidence in his prognosis.

“I’m going to be OK,” he said. “I just need to go through it.”

Pearson is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the death of 43-year-old Henry K. Berry III, who was shot in his Oyster Point apartment on Dec. 27, 2019, as officers sought to take him into custody on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 phone system.

Police have said that Pearson — a 12-year department veteran — shot Berry during a struggle over a Taser inside Berry’s townhouse off Pilot House Drive after barging into his home without a warrant.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com