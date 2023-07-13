Judge postpones sentencing for couple convicted of killing toddler Orrin until September

Jul. 13—A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed the sentencing Thursday for the couple convicted of killing their 4-year-old adoptive son Orrin until September based on a request by the defendants.

Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, were convicted of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty in the death of 4-year-old Orrin West. Jurors couldn't decide if the couple killed Orrin's 3-year-old brother, Orson, and deadlocked on another second-degree murder charge.

Jurors also deadlocked on a conspiracy charge but convicted the couple of falsely reporting an emergency, a misdemeanor. The Wests face decades in prison.

Judge Charles Brehmer said in court the defendants asked to postpone the sentencing so they can file the necessary paperwork. The request was granted and Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith didn't have an objection.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.

Smith could also decide to retry the Wests on the charges jurors couldn't reach a decision for. He didn't announce if the Kern County District Attorney's Office sought to do so.

A gag order prevents attorneys from speaking on the case.

Smith alleged during trial that Orrin and Orson died in September 2020, three months before the Wests reported the toddlers missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

Orrin and Orson have never been found.

The Wests' 12-year-old biological son testified during trial. He said he saw Orrin's color changing and touched his cold, dead body while the family lived in Bakersfield. The same child said he heard a loud sound one day while living in California City and then never saw Orson again.

Jacqueline West has denied these accounts to police, according to evidence presented at trial.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.