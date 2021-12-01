Judge postpones sentencing for ex-prison guard accused of sex acts with inmates

Dec. 1—A judge postponed sentencing Tuesday for a former Kern County Sheriff's Office detentions deputy accused of having sex with inmates, saying he needed more time to consider a plea deal sought by the defendant, which would have avoided any further jail time.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen, a lawyer on the case, had proposed two years in prison and counseling for the defendant, Brandon Lawrence. Lawrence rejected the offer and his attorney tried to make a plea deal with the court Tuesday that would have given Lawrence two years of probation and no additional jail time.

Judge J. Eric Bradshaw held off on approving the plea deal defense attorney Gabriel Godinez was seeking for his client based on the arguments presented by the prosecution Tuesday, Allen said.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler, who argued the case in court Tuesday, said the alleged crimes are "extremely distributing" and Lawrence displayed a "gross imbalance of power" when dealing with inmates. She added that the current deal ensures the defendant has been in custody for only one day.

Godinez said the plea deal was appropriate. He argued that Lawrence lost his job, has been the subject of ridicule and will be a felon forever. The defense lawyer also referenced the media in the room.

Ultimately, Bradshaw said Tuesday he needed more time. After the hearing, Allen said the court is considering rejecting the current deal.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Kern County Superior Court. He is charged with three counts of having sex with inmates and one count of attempted sex with inmates while working at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility from 2020 until mid-2021. The defendant pleaded no contest to all charges in October.

