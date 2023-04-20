Judge postpones triple murder trial after suspect fires attorney

Apr. 20—A triple murder suspect on Tuesday fired his attorney and then admitted in a hand-written alibi to being present at the apartment complex on the day police say three people were fatally shot.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit had appointed Eric Krupp of Westfield to defend Grimball but allowed him to vacate the case during an emergency status hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Grimball, 42, is charged with murdering Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, on Sept. 8, 2021, in Stogsdill's apartment at 403 W. Walnut St., Lebanon. The victims each died of one gunshot to the head, according to court records.

Krupp visited Grimball in jail Tuesday to prepare for his trial that was to begin next Tuesday, and something went wrong during their conversation, Krupp said during the hearing, adding that he had no choice but to step aside. Krupp declined comment on the situation outside of the courtroom.

"You have been put in a compromising situation by your conversation with Mr. Grimball," Petit told Krupp, before granting his withdrawal.

Grimball told the judge that Krupp "refused my preliminary rights before trial," and refused to file motions necessary to protect his rights. "All these motions are necessary," Grimball said, referring to a stack of paper he had carried in with him.

Grimball didn't have the power to fire Krupp. "Normally, if you're appointed counsel, then that's your counsel," Petit told Grimball. And the attorney is trained and licensed and "knows what motions need to be filed," and which witnesses called.

Grimball requested that his case be continued to give him time to file motions and the court to answer.

Petit allowed Grimball to file his motions and asked if he planned to request another pauper counsel, "Or, are you going into a triple homicide and defending yourself?"

Grimball asks in one motion for another attorney but also to be allowed to act as co-counsel for himself.

He also filed a notice of alibi in which he claims to have been at the East Walnut Street apartment building "for a portion of the time, but was elsewhere during the remaining portion of the time when the alleged offenses occurred." Grimball wrote that he was riding a bicycle outside the apartments, and he asked that the Boone County Prosecutor's Office provide an exact date and time of the offenses.

Some of Grimball's other motions seek access to evidence on his cell phone, allege "shoddy" police work, and object to the way a photo line-up was conducted. He also asks to be held in the Boone County Jail until his trial because he cannot access a law library from his Indiana Department of Correction prison cell. And he needs that access to prepare for his case, Grimball wrote.

Boone County Chief Deputy Prosecutor T.K. Morris reminded Petit during Tuesday's hearing that a "multitude" of jurors and witnesses were scheduled to travel for Tuesday's trial. Some have already been paid to come from out of state, he said.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said his staff called witnesses and victims' family after Petit granted a continuance Wednesday. No new trial date had been set as of Wednesday. Eastwood's office worked with travel providers in the hopes of being refunded for travel that won't take place next week.

"We were fully prepared for this case, and our witnesses were ready to go," Eastwood said.

Krupp also said he'd spent at least 100 hours in preparation and offered to deliver depositions in his possession to the court for Grimball's next attorney.

"We are just as disappointed as anyone that this case is not going to trial Tuesday," Eastwood said. "Our goal is to have this case tried as soon as possible, but my experience says it may be months before it actually gets tried."