Judge in Pottsville revokes man's bail; he failed to get legal counsel for 2nd time

Jun. 30—POTTSVILLE — A man charged by Pottsville police with raping a 14-year-old girl was taken in handcuffs Wednesday morning to Schuylkill County Prison after his bail was revoked.

Ryan J. Matukewicz, 19, whose last-known address was 11 S. Second St., Pottsville, was scheduled to appear Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley.

The charges he faces are felony rape and statutory sexual assault; and misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and corruption of minors.

Instead of arriving at court with an attorney, Matukewicz asked Reiley to continue his scheduled preliminary hearing.

Wednesday was the second time that Matukewicz asked for a continuance.

He was granted one June 8 by Reiley, who instructed him to obtain legal counsel prior to Wednesday's hearing.

Matukewicz told the judge that he is unable to obtain the services of the Schuylkill County Public Defender's Office because he lives with his mother whose income is too high.

He also said that he cannot afford the services of a private attorney.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose said complaints were received about Matukewicz being around community swimming pools and parks.

A stipulation on his $50,000 straight cash bail ordered him not to have contact with his alleged victim and not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, Foose said.

She asked Reiley to revoke Matukewicz's bail and remand him to prison.

Once in prison, Matukewicz automatically becomes eligible for the services of the public defender's office, Foose said.

Before revoking the bail, Reiley again stressed to Matukewicz the seriousness of the charges against him and the importance of legal representation.

"You could be facing a significant amount of (prison) time if you are convicted," the judge said.

Reiley had told Matukewicz on June 8 that he faces up to 37 years behind bars and fines totaling $65,000 if convicted.

Ordering the bail revocation, Reiley told Matukewicz, "I have no other choice but to do this."

Matukewicz was arrested by Pottsville police Detective Joseph Welsh stemming from an investigation into an incident in the city on July 9, 2021.

In a subsequent interview, Welsh said, the alleged victim reported Matukewicz was giving her a ride to the Schuylkill Haven area when he began to touch her inappropriately.

She said Matukewicz then drove to a secluded parking lot and raped her, according to Welsh.

Reiley rescheduled the preliminary hearing for 9:30 a.m. July 13 in his Pottsville courtroom.