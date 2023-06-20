Judge praises 'dignity' of Nottingham families as triple murder suspect appears in court

Valdo Calocane was sketched previously by a court

A judge has praised the “utmost restraint and dignity” shown by relatives of the victims in the Nottingham killings as they watched the triple murder suspect appear in court.

Valdo Calocane, a former engineering student at the University of Nottingham, is accused of murdering two 19-year-old students, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates on June 13.

Calocane is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, by running them down in a stolen van in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday morning, Calocane, who gave his name as Adam Mendes, appeared in the dock as two sons of Mr Coates, Lee and James, watched on.

Calocane, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and flanked by five custodial officers, sat impassively during the proceedings.

Left to right, Ian Coates, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber

Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “There are a number of people here today who are profoundly and devastatingly affected by this case. They have shown the utmost restraint and dignity and I thank them for it.”

A provisional trial date was fixed for January 12 next year with a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25.

Calocane was remanded in custody with no application for bail.

Peter Ratliffe, prosecuting, said: “This is a complex and ongoing investigation with multiple lines of enquiries being pursued.”

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar, from Woodford, in London, and history student Mr Webber, from Taunton, in Somerset, who were both 19, were found fatally knifed in Ilkeston Road at around 4am.

Mr Coates, 65, was then found stabbed to death in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.

Prison van arrives at Nottingham Crown Court where Valdo Calocane faced three murder charges

Calocane is alleged to have used the van to drive at a pedestrian in Milton Street and a further two people in South Sherwood Street.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said earlier two patients are stable and one has been discharged following the van incidents.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the driver of a marked police car had sight of the vehicle for “less than a minute” before it collided with the pedestrians in South Sherwood Street.

The family of Mr Webber described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Friends of Mr Webber have organised a memorial cricket game for their “irreplaceable teammate and friend”.

The game will take place at 1.30pm on June 24 at the Bishops Hull Cricket Club.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and that she would be “so dearly missed”.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”

Police earlier revealed the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

