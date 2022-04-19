Judge proceeds to select jury despite no-show attorney of record

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas is moving forward to select a jury for the trial of Isabella Rosa Sobejano despite the defense attorney of record failing to appear Tuesday morning.

Lupas denied another request earlier Tuesday by Attorney Daniel Hunter to continue Sobejano's trial as she retained the Mack Law Firm over the weekend to defend her on allegations she stabbed Samuel Parente on June 15, 2020. Hunter is with the Mack Law Firm in Kingston.

Sobejano's attorney of record, Ruth Lenahan, of Scranton, was a no-show in court Tuesday morning resulting in delays of other court proceedings as Lupas' office reached out to her.

Lupas said Lenahan was advised to appear for jury selection Tuesday afternoon and subsequent trial as she is the attorney-of-record for Sobejano, 21, of Laflin.

The scene in court Tuesday — minus Lenahan — nearly mirrored what transpired Monday when Lenahan said Sobejano retained the Mack Law Firm over the weekend. At the conclusion of Monday's proceeding, Lupas denied Hunter's request to continue Sobejano's trial and ordered Lenahan to appear Tuesday to begin jury selection.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Carly Hislop said they are prepared to proceed to trial.

McLaughlin previously announced a negotiated plea deal with Lenahan was rejected that called for Sobejano to plea no contest to an aggravated assault charge.

State police at Wilkes-Barre allege Sobejano was in a relationship with Parente as they met as students at Wyoming Seminary. Parente broke off the relationship causing Sobejano to claim she was pregnant with his child, according to court records.

Investigators said Sobejano was not pregnant and was a ploy to have Parente stay in the relationship.

Parente invited Sobejano to his family's boat house in Harveys Lake where she allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

Sobejano was represented by Attorney Mark Mack when she was initially charged March 30, 2021, but retained Lenahan afterwards.

A review of Sobejano's court docket on Tuesday does not show an entry of appearance by Hunter or the Mack Law Firm.

Jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.