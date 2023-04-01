Judge promises rulings in D'Angelo sex crimes case

Mar. 31—LOCKPORT — Niagara Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo returned to a Niagara County courtroom briefly Friday afternoon, for what was scheduled as a hearing on motions filed by his defense team in his rape and sexual assault case.

However, after an hour behind closed doors in her temporary chambers with D'Angelo's attorneys and the special prosecutors, acting Niagara County Court Judge Debra Givens took the bench and said she would have rulings on the defense motions soon. She also scheduled a further hearing in April, extended orders of protections for the alleged victims in the case, confirmed a May trial date and adjourned the proceedings.

Spectators in the courtroom gallery booed the judge as she left the bench.

Defense attorney Jessica Kulpit declined to answer a reporter's question on what motions are currently pending before Givens. At an August hearing, the last time D'Angelo was in court, his defense team asked Givens to issue judicial subpoenas that would allow them to see the confidential medical records of one of his alleged victims.

The current status of that motion could not be determined. Prior to the August hearing, D'Angelo had gone eight months between court appearances in the sex crimes case.

D'Angelo, 30, has pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment, handed up in November 2020, that accuses him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and with engaging in a commercial sex act with a juvenile. The case has been repeatedly stalled by protocols put in place by the courts during the Covid pandemic and a lengthy delay in scheduling when Givens, a Buffalo-based New York State Supreme Court justice, was assigned to the matter after the original presiding justice retired.

As the sex crimes case has dragged on, D'Angelo was arrested on March 14 and charged with new felony and misdemeanor counts in an election fraud investigation that involves allegations of the misuse of the identity of the husband of the prosecutor in the sex crimes case. D'Angelo is due back in Niagara Falls City Court, before a Buffalo City Court judge, for additional proceedings in that case in early April.

Givens confirmed that jury selection in the sex crimes case would begin May 8 and is expected to last two weeks. Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who is acting as the lead special prosecutor in the case, told Givens, "The people are ready to proceed."

The case has taken so long to get to trial that the original orders of protection issued for the victims were set to expire. Givens signed new orders on Friday.

D'Angelo, who was not in the judge's chambers with his attorneys during their hour-long conference, entered the courtroom when Givens took the bench and told the judge he understood the terms of the new orders of protection.

He faces one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act in connection with a woman identified as "Victim 1." Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.

The indictment further charges D'Angelo with one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as "Victim 2."

And he is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connection with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as "Victim 3". Prosecutors have said "Victim 3" was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo for a commercial sexual encounter and had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.

D'Angelo's defense team has asked Givens to subpoena up to nine agencies or service providers who may have provided medical, psychological or substance abuse treatment to Victim 3. Kulpit has refused to explain why the defense has been seeking those records.

Reda and fellow Assistant Erie County District Attorney and Special Prosecutor Daniel Mattle have staunchly opposed the defense request.

Retired State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who originally presided over the case, in December 2021 dismissed a charge of unlawful imprisonment against D'Angelo, but rejected a motion from his defense asking that all the counts in the indictment against him be dismissed. The former justice also declined to order separate trials for each of the three victims named in the indictment.

If D'Angelo were to be convicted on the remaining 11 counts in the indictment, he could face a potential prison term of 35 years.

D'Angelo has steadfastly denied the allegations in the indictment, while prosecutors have maintained that the evidence against him is "extremely disturbing."

In the election fraud case, D'Angelo is charged with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, an E Felony, second-degree forgery, a D Felony, first-degree identity theft, a D Felony, and two misdemeanor counts of campaign contribution to be in the true name of contributor, violations of New York state election law.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit said D'Angelo was investigated for "campaign fraud" and that it was "determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have said the alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the election of Chief Niagara Falls City Court Judge Janelle Faso who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda, the husband of the prosecutor in D'Angelo's rape and sexual assault case.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office had indicated that "in light of the new (election fraud) charges" against D'Angelo, its prosecutors would "be filing a bail motion" in the sex crimes case. However, on Friday, a spokesperson for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said a bail motion is not one of the matters still pending before Givens.

"Our office decided against pursing the bail motion," spokesperson Kait Munro said. "We cannot comment further while the case is pending prosecution."

D'Angelo remains free on his own recognizance.