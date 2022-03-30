Judge proposes a 2-year state prison term for sex offender charged with child enticement

Mar. 29—PEABODY — A judge said he would impose a two-year state prison term for a Haverhill sex offender, if he pleads guilty to charges that he lured someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to the Northshore Mall two years ago.

"It's clear to me that had this person actually been a 14-year-old child," Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit said, Marc R. Reeves would have followed through with his plan to take her to his Haverhill home.

"He pursued her," Tabit said. "He asked her to go to certain places, and he was there." Tuesday morning to discuss a possible resolution of the case short of trial.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman asked the judge to impose a three-to-five year state prison term on Reeves, 49, of 165 Webster St., Haverhill, who at the time of his arrest in 2020 was already a Level 2 sex offender.

That was due in part to a child pornography conviction in 2000, when Reeves was serving in the military in Germany, and a conviction a few years later, in 2006, for failing to register as a sex offender.

He has since been moved to a "Level 3" designation, deemed at highest risk of re-offending, based on his 2020 arrest.

Reisman said an Ipswich police officer went undercover in a Chat Avenue "room" for teenagers, where she encountered a user calling himself "Danny J."

He was asking if there were any girls in the room who wanted to chat with an older man, said the prosecutor.

The officer, posing as the teenage girl, followed him on to Snapchat, where their exchanges, Reeves believed, would be deleted. They later moved their conversation to a different app, Kik, where Reeves would end each session by warning the "teenager" to delete their conversations so he wouldn't end up in jail, the prosecutor said.

He also asked her to "call me Daddy" during their discussions.

Over the course of about a week in February, 2020, Reeves sent a total of 10 images of his genitals to the undercover officer. Eventually he convinced her to meet him at the Northshore Mall.

Police were waiting there for him.

Reeves' attorney, Tim Connors, urged Tabit to take into account the 30 days his client spent in jail following his arrest, and to not impose any further jail time, asking instead for probation.

Connors said his client, a 1994 Salem High School graduate, is a homeowner who has worked as a truck driver for years. He had a job interview scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, said the lawyer.

Connors said Reeves has maintained that the earlier child pornography case was the result of him sitting down at a computer in a library in Germany where someone else had looked at images.

But that argument didn't go over with Tabit, who suggested that it, along with statements Reeves made to an expert during an evaluation suggest that "he has really failed to accept responsibility" for his actions.

"He minimizes his offense in the military," Tabit continued, "by claiming to be the last person on a computer where spam photos happened to be." He denied wrongdoing in another incident, for which he was not charged, said the judge, then failed to register as a sex offender.

But of greater concern, said the judge, is that Reeves was in a chat room looking for teenagers, formed a plan to meet, and showed up at the mall.

Tabit said the two-year prison term, on the child enticement charge and one of the 10 disseminating obscene material to a minor counts, would be followed by five years of probation on the remaining disseminating counts.

He said he would add conditions that include sex offender treatment — something Reeves has never had.

The judge agreed to give Reeves time to consider whether to take the offer or go to trial.

A status hearing is set for May 9.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis