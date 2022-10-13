Judge and prosecutor: Ravenna man who raped girl, 10, is 'a monster'

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Ravenna man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced James R. Felger, 63, to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday during a nearly 20-minute sentencing hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas.

Felger pleaded guilty in late September to two counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He also was accused of forcing a second girl, a friend of the rape victim, to video record at least one assault.

According to court records, the girl was raped at a Shalersville home between Sept. 1, 2021, and April 15, 2022, when she was 10.

A voicemail from a member of the rape victim's family was played during the hearing.

"I cannot be in the same room with him," the woman said. "It's just not going to be a possibile for my own mental health."

The mother of the other girl addressed Pittman during the hearing.

"What I want to say here today is to thank you and the officers and everybody working this case and finding justice and serving justice for these girls. They didn't deserve any of this," said the woman, who was in tears.

"I have nothing to say to [Felger]," she added.

Felger could have been sentenced to as much as 44 years to life in prison, according to court records. Pittman, however, said the sentence had been agreed to by both the defense and prosecution during plea negotiations, which attorneys from both sides confirmed.

As part of the plea deal, additional charges against Felger in a grand jury indictment also were dismissed, including three additional rape counts and one additional pandering count.

"Obviously, this is a very serious matter," defense attorney Joseph Messuri said to Pittman. "There's nothing that we can say to undo the things that Mr. Felger does. He understands that. He's here taking responsibility for his actions. He indicated to me he did not want this matter to go to trial, that he is going to take this plea because he did not want to put the girls through any additional trauma."

Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski said she spoke to the girls' families and they approved of the plea deal.

"This is one of the most repulsive cases I have prosecuted in my 31 years in practice," she said. "This man has no redeeming qualities. What he did to these little girls is absolutely outrageous."

Lewandowski noted that Felger will be well into his 80s when he is eligible for parole.

"I can't imagine a parole board will ever allow this man out," she said. "With all due respect, this is a monster, in the state's opinion."

After the family members spoke, Pittman asked Felger if he had anything to say.

"I would just like to apologize for my actions," he said. "I take full responsibility…I'd take it all back if I could."

Pittman told Felger that the only thing to his credit is that he pleaded guilty, sparing the girls a trial. She said it is uncertain how many times Felger raped the girl but she believes it was more than once or twice.

"I've seen a lot in my 25 years as a judge," said Pittman. "This is one of the most atrocious incidents I've ever seen and Miss Lewandowski is correct. You are a monster. I can't say anything other than that. That describes you perfectly."

"I agree," responded Felger.

Pittman also determined that Felger is a Tier III sex offender, which would require him to register with the sheriff's office of any county where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life if he is ever released from prison.

"Sir, I pray to God you never see the light of day," Pittman said, immediately before adjourning the hearing.

