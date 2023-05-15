Judge: Prosecutors can seek death penalty against man accused of killing IMPD officer

Prosecutors will be allowed to continue to seek the death penalty in the case against a man charged in the 2020 killing of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath, per an order from the presiding judge.

The order from Judge Mark Stoner on Friday denied a motion from defense attorneys for Elliahs Dorsey, which asked for a dismissal of the request to pursue the death penalty.

Leath, 24, was killed after responding to a domestic violence call in the 1800 block of Edinburgh Square on April 9, 2020. Dorsey is accused of firing shots through the door that struck her.

The prosecutor’s office requested the death penalty against Leath’s accused killer in Jan. 2021, on the basis that Leath was “acting in the course of her official duty as a law enforcement officer,” when killed, according to court documents.

Dorsey’s attorney previously asked the court to dismiss the death penalty, arguing prosecutor could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he knew Leath was an officer at the time of the gunshots.

In March, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears asked Stoner, the presiding judge, to be recused from the case, raising arguments of “bias and prejudice.” Mears raised doubts about the impartiality of Stoner following comments made during a March 17 hearing discussing the dismissal of the death penalty in the case.

Jennifer Leath, mother of Breann Leath stands left of other dignitaries on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Crown Hill's Heroes of Public Safety section during a one-year memorial service for fallen IMPD officer Breann Leath.

According to Mears’ motion, Stoner raised concerns during the hearing in March about whether prosecutors had evidence to show Dorsey knew Leath was a police officer at the time shots were fired. Mears argued Stoner’s comments toward their request had prejudiced the prosecutor's ability to pursue the case.

Last month, Stoner denied Mears' request that he withdraw from the case. In his order, Stoner argued the prosecutor's contentions were not grounds for recusal.

"These are disagreements on legal issues and not evidence of bias or prejudice," Stoner wrote.

In Friday's order, Stoner wrote the court found prosecutors do have evidence that could be presented to a jury to argue Dorsey had knowledge he was killing a police officer when Leath was shot.

“For a motion to dismiss it is not for the court to weigh the evidence or make a credibility determination: that rests exclusively with the jury if the evidence is properly submitted to them,” the order reads.

A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Sept. 18, court records show.

