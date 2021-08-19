Judge pumps brakes on Whitt case plea

Aug. 19—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge decided Thursday to delay taking a plea in the case of a local musician accused of molesting a minor, following a Marsy's Law hearing.

Judge John Vincent determined that due to certain factors in the case, he would appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the minor, in order to get a better understanding of what the victim's wishes are.

Marsy's Law was recently passed via referendum in the 2020 election, which accord constitutional rights to victims of crime so they can be heard throughout the legal process, as well as receiving notifications of when their offender is released.

Whitt was extended an offer in his eight-count sex crime indictment in which two class A sexual felonies were amended to class B, according to special prosecutor Joe Merkle, who works in Greenup County.

Whitt would plead guilty to all charges in exchange for a 15-year sentence. Probation Officer Jason Ruggles testified that Whitt would have to serve 13 years and two months before he could be considered for release.

Whitt, 62, of Ashland, has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since September on a $250,000 bond. Prior to his arrest, he was a local blues musician who performed throughout the southeast.

Thursday's hearing also revealed that Whitt is facing sex-crime charges in Florida as well. Vincent said there's no telling what Florida authorities would do when Whitt is released, stating that they may very well dismiss his charges since Kentucky took care of it.

"We can't control would Florida does," Vincent said.

In weighing the "best course of action," Vincent said he was concerned about the length of Whitt's sentence and how well the victim has been heard in the case. Appointing the guardian ad litem — a lawyer that looks out for the interests of the child, independent of the state and the defense — was the best route to go, Vincent said.

"(The victim) can speak with their attorney and have their voice heard throughout this process," Vincent said.

Once the guardian ad litem gathers information from the victim, he or she will report the findings to the court.

Vincent did not set a new court date prior to adjourning the case.

