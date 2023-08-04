Judge puts brakes on sweetheart plea deal

Aug. 4—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County judge told attorneys he wants to put the brakes on a proposed plea deal that would result in a 71-year-old man charged with felony sex abuse pleading no-contest to misdemeanors.

On Friday, defense attorney Sebastian Joy told Judge George Davis that he had struck a plea deal in the case against Donald R. Chaffin.

The Ashland man is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of 13 years. He's been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years of age, witness tampering and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 16 years of age.

Special prosecutor Brandon Ison said the victim signed off on the offer.

As Davis silently read the plea agreement, he asked if the victim was less than 12 years of age at the time.

Ison replied the victim was under 12 at the time of the offense, but is now an adult.

Joy requested a sidebar, but the judge shot him down.

"No, I want this on the record," Davis said.

Joy and Ison said there were issues with the victim's statements, alleging they were inconsistent. Joy said the plea deal would be an Alford Plea — which means Chaffin would not acknowledge guilt, but would agree the state had a case and accept the penalties for it.

"These are extremely serious charges and you want me to bump it down to misdemeanors?" Davis said.

Ison said he consulted with the victim and they signed off on it because Chaffin would still have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

"I don't want to cause any more grief for the victim in this matter, but I'm going to need to hear that from her," Davis said.

Ison presented the judge with a victim's impact statement she wanted read to the court. The judge read it silently before rendering a decision.

"We need a hearing to talk about this with the victim and make sure this is what she wants," he said.

With a trial date still set for Aug. 21, Davis said he would try to get the hearing scheduled prior to that.

