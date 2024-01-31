Judge puts hold on request to move murder trial from Clark County until jury selection

Jan. 31—A Clark County judge has suspended the request to move the trial of a Springfield man accused of shooting a city business owner to death more than a year ago, pending jury selection.

Daniel Taylor, 21, is accused of shooting to death Thomas Gill, 64, who was driving in his vehicle in the area of Kenton and Burt streets on Jan. 5, 2023. Taylor is facing two counts of murder, felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability.

Gill was the owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market, which has been in business on Selma Road since 1998.

Taylor's lawyer, Shawn Murphy, had written in a court filing that "significant pre-trial publicity" by print and television media and social media posts "has detrimentally impacted his ability to receive a fair trial in the current venue."

Judge Douglas Rastatter said in a two-paragraph ruling the motion would be temporarily suspended until the jury selection process starts.

Rastatter wrote "it seems unlikely" the court could not seat 12 jurors and two alternates who are fair and impartial.

In June, Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron said police suspected Taylor early on due to evidence left at the scene, but he declined to share if police believed the shooting to be random or targeted.

Taylor was released from prison less than a month before the shooting, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

Springfield police were called at 9 p.m. Jan. 5 to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on a report of a man shot. As officers arrived, they saw a 2013 Buick Enclave in the southeast corner of the intersection with several people standing around it, according to an incident report.

The SUV reportedly went off the roadway left of Burt Street while traveling south, the report stated. Police found Gill in the front driver seat with a wound to the left side of his neck, bleeding profusely.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division transported Gill to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

More than 100 people held a candlelight vigil at Gill's shop on Jan. 9, celebrating his impact on the community.

After his death, it was taken over by Gill's son, Shayne.

Taylor's trial is currently set for April 8 in Rastatter's court.