Judge: R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial

FiLE — In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago. A federal judge gave the green light Thursday, April 15, 2021, to move jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to New York City to go on trial this summer after several delays. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge gave the green light Thursday to move jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to New York City to go on trial this summer after several delays.

Kelly has been held in Chicago, where he’s facing a potential second trial in the fall in a separate federal case related to a sprawling sex crimes investigation.

The trial in Brooklyn federal court had been put off because of the pandemic. But at a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly told lawyers that there are courthouse protections in place that would allow it to finally go forward on Aug. 9.

The judge also said the government should start preparations to move Kelly to a New York jail, most likely the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The exact timing was unclear.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn allege Kelly led an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. A jury is expected to hear testimony from alleged victims, each identified in court papers only as “Jane Doe.”

Kelly has denied the sex trafficking allegations. One of his attorneys, Steve Greenberg, said on Thursday that his client is looking forward to the trial.

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA hits USC basketball with 2 years' probation, fine

    LOS ANGELES (AP) The NCAA hit Southern California's men's basketball program with two years' probation and a $5,000 fine on Thursday because a former assistant coach violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company. The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a 1% loss of the school's basketball budget. The probation, which does not include a postseason ban, runs until April 14, 2023.

  • ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Turns 20: See the OG Cast Reunite (Exclusive)

    Only ET reunited with the cast of the 2001 cult musical comedy movie to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

  • Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

    As Congress pushes for a return to normalcy months after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, a damning internal report about the deadly siege is painting a dire picture of the Capitol Police's ability to respond to threats against lawmakers. The Capitol Police have so far refused to publicly release the report — prepared in March and marked as “law enforcement sensitive” — despite congressional pressure. Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, who heads the House Administration Committee, said last month that she found the report, along with another she had reviewed, “detailed and disturbing.”

  • Rashod Bateman, Alim McNeill named ideal top two picks for Titans

    What would an ideal first two rounds look like for the Titans in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • 'Luther' creator responds to BBC diversity chief claims Idris Elba show 'not Black enough to be real'

    The BBC's diversity manager said DCI John Luther 'doesn't have any Black friends, he doesn't eat any Caribbean food, this doesn't feel authentic.'

  • Mask dispute results in worker hit with lumber and cop with hammer, Minnesota cops say

    A Menards home improvement shopper used lumber and a hammer in an assault over masks, police say.

  • Kris Jenner Reveals the One Thing Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Amid Kanye West Divorce

    As she works through her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has her hands full with a few other things, too. Read on for what Kris Jenner said her daughter is tackling right now.

  • Gunman fires at police responding to call in Maryland from apartment balcony

    Incident started after officers called to deal with parking violation

  • Keith Urban Reveals the 'Unusual Place' He First Heard Demos for Taylor Swift's New Fearless Songs

    "It's the craziest story," said Keith Urban, who collaborates with Taylor Swift on two songs for her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album

  • Florida schools issue a health alert on hairy caterpillars. Here’s what to know

    If you were a kid growing up in Florida — or have a child enrolled in school in the Sunshine State — you may remember playing with or touching fuzzy caterpillars in the recess yard. They looked and felt like little moving pipe cleaners.

  • Amazon claims social network Parler trying to conceal owners

    Amazon has accused Parler, the social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter, of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots. Angelo Calfo, an attorney representing Parler, disputed Amazon's claim and argued that the burden was on Amazon to prove who owns Parler, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday. “This is a ginned-up effort to try to throw mud at Parler, when Parler has been completely clear about its ownership,” Calfo said.

  • ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Opens Up About His Favorite BTS Memory with Tracee Ellis Ross

    He told us, \"I would say when Tracee is always filming her videos, dancing to certain songs that me and Marsai [Martin] would put her on, that would always be the funniest thing. I remember putting her on to...

  • 'Not diminished by his death': Shamed Bernie Madoff leaves behind long list of victims

    Bernie Madoff in 2013 said he was ashamed of cheating thousands of people out of their life savings.

  • Exclusive: Biden to bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government rouble debt in primary markets

    President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday authorizing the U.S. government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy and will use it to restrict Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election, senior Biden administration officials said. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden would bar U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds from June 14.

  • MLB bad beat: Royals beat Angels on the flukiest play of the season

    For a second, it looked like the Angels were going to tie a close game.

  • Hundreds of corporations sign statement in massive condemnation of voting restrictions

    Hundreds of companies and executives released a letter on Wednesday condemning legislation that restricts "any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," per the New York Times.Why it matters: It's the most concerted action yet by big business in opposition to GOP-sponsored bills at the state level that limit mail-in ballots, implement new voter ID requirements and slash registration options, among other measures.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Critics say the restrictions will disproportionately impact voters of color. Advocates of the bills have said they will secure the vote, and in some instances have cited former President Trump's baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections. The signatories of the letter, which will appear in advertisements taking up two full pages in Wednesday's New York Times and Washington Post, include General Motors, Netflix, Starbucks, Amazon, BlackRock, Google and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, among others. Via New York Times' David GellesThe statement was organized by former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who last month led 72 Black executives in demanding corporate America speak out in the wake of Georgia's new voting restriction.Their open letter helped spur an outpouring of condemnation from corporations ranging from Georgia-based Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola to Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google, though not all of those companies signed onto Wednesday's statement.Chenault and Frazier took part in a historic Zoom summit Saturday, where more than 90 business leaders discussed how to respond to the bills. What they're saying: “Throughout our history, corporations have spoken up on different issues,” Chenault told the Times. “It’s absolutely the responsibility of companies to speak up, particularly on something as fundamental as the right to vote.”The statement does not refer to bills in specific states, but opposes “any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”“These are not political issues. These are the issues that we were taught in civics," Frazier told the Times.The other side: A leading conservative group is targeting the business community with a seven-figure ad buy on CNBC and local TV defending Georgia's new voting law from its corporate critics, as Axios reported on Tuesday.Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have decried the companies speaking out as "woke corporate hypocrites," and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for executives to "stay out of politics."Go deeper: The CEO job now includes political activismMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back has returned to active duty without being disciplined or charged

    The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ignited state and nationwide protests in the summer.

  • Will the Queen have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral?

    One option available to the monarch might be to sit with her grandson Harry.

  • Argh! 5 reasons your computer is slow—and how to fix them

    Frustrated by a slow computer? Here are some reasons why -- and how to fix it.

  • When are taxes due? Despite income federal deadline extension, April 15 remains key deadline for some taxpayers.

    Federal tax returns are due May 17, but many people still need to pay their first quarter 2021 estimated tax payments April 15. Plus more tax tips.