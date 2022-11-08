Judge raises bond for man accused of trying to kill wife for $3M life-insurance policy

A Belmont man had his bond increased after he was accused of attempting to kill his wife after taking out a $3 million life insurance policy.

RELATED: Belmont business owner accused of trying to kill wife faces judge

A judge set David Warlick’s bond in September at $2 million. Warlick was hoping to get that reduced but the judge raised it to $3 million.

Several of Warlick’s former employees came to court Tuesday to tell the judge he is a danger to the public.

Bond goes $2 - $3 million dollar after a surprise in court for a Belmont businessman. David Warlick wanted a lower bond, but today several former employees said he threatened them. Warlick is accused of trying to kill his wife after getting $3 million life insurance policy on her pic.twitter.com/PHfAiEIOMT — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) November 8, 2022

They brought letters detailing how they say he has threatened them over the years.

Warlick owns a profitable car wash in Belmont.

Police reported finding several guns, silencers and ammunition around his house, and had information that he planned to leave the country.

In September, the district attorney told the judge someone will die if Warlick gets out of jail.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

There is a good chance that Warlick will stay in jail until the trial.

VIDEO: Belmont business owner charged with attempted murder