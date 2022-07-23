Judge raises concerns over delays in dog shooting case

Jul. 22—SALEM — It was the third time the case had been scheduled for a hearing on a pretrial motion.

Michael Sirois, of Danvers, is facing animal cruelty and firearms charges after shooting his Akita dog, Kuma, more than a year ago, in June 2021.

His lawyer said at previous hearings that Kuma had become extremely aggressive, attacking Sirois' son weeks earlier, then getting into a fight with another dog. When Sirois pulled Kuma away, Kuma bit him on the arm, causing wounds that required 15 stitches to close.

Police said Sirois tied the dog to a tree and then shot it.

The series of gunshots sent neighbors into a panic, police said.

Earlier this year, his lawyer, Thomas Gately, filed a motion seeking to bar prosecutors from using statements Sirois made while in handcuffs outside his home, statements that in turn led to the discovery of a gun inside.

Sirois and his lawyer say officers never advised him of his rights, any consent he gave was not made voluntarily, and none of the other exceptions to the law that would allow officers to go into the Delaware Avenue home — such as an emergency — apply to the case. Gately said the officers went into the home a total of four times to look for the gun, "and I think that's excessive."

But it will be at least another month before they get to make their arguments — something Salem District Court Judge Jean Curran called "concerning."

The proceedings have been delayed several times since Sirois' arrest in the June 27, 2021, incident.

A hearing scheduled in March was delayed because one of the investigating officers was out injured and the case was being turned over to a new prosecutor after the original assistant district attorney assigned to the case was promoted.

In April, the new prosecutor, who had just been assigned, asked for more time to prepare.

Then, on Thursday, she had a family emergency that prevented her from being in court. Another prosecutor offered to step in — but he then learned none of the witnesses were present for the hearing. The same officer who was unavailable in March is still out injured, and another officer is on vacation, he told Curran.

Story continues

"Someone should have contacted the court," Curran told the prosecutor.

She agreed to reschedule the hearing for Aug. 31.

Gately told the judge the delays are having a significant effect on his client, who is on pretrial conditions of release. He said the case has prevented the family from relocating.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis