Judge rebukes William Barr for Mueller handling, orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
WASHINGTON – A federal judge blasted the Trump Justice Department for misleading the court about the nature of its internal deliberations before concluding that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the release of a 2019 legal memorandum to a government accountability group, ruling the document prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr as he considered his decision did not qualify as protected attorney-client communications.

In the ruling, Jackson characterized the memo as a "strategic" document, asserting that Justice Department officials had come to a predetermined conclusion that Trump would not be charged with obstruction of justice.

"In other words, the review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given," Jackson ruled.

The memo had been requested by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mueller report: Investigation found no evidence Trump conspired with Russia, leaves obstruction question open

Jackson, who presided over Mueller prosecutions involving former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and political adviser Roger Stone, also aimed scathing criticism at Barr for his handling of the Mueller report, citing the attorney general's decision to issue a brief summary of its findings only days after receiving the voluminous 448-page report.

"The Attorney General’s characterization of what he’d hardly had time to skim, much less, study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball," the judge wrote in an exceedingly rare admonishment of an attorney general and the Justice Department.

"Even the customarily taciturn Special Counsel was moved to pen an extraordinary public rebuke on March 27," the judge wrote, referring to a 2019 letter Mueller wrote to Barr.

In the letter, Mueller said Barr's summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions."

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation," Mueller wrote then. "This threatens to undermine the central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."

In 2019, then-Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department concluded that President Donald Trump had not obstructed former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The decision by Barr and senior Justice Department leaders to clear the former president of obstruction prompted Trump to declare that he had been vindicated even though Mueller had not made such a declaration.

What the FOIA requested

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a public records request seeking communications about the obstruction decision after Barr said that he and other senior officials had reached that conclusion in consultation with the Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal opinions to executive branch agencies.

Jackson ruled that one of the documents requested by the group, described by a Justice Department official as an "untitled, undated draft legal analysis" that was submitted to the attorney general as part of his decision-making, was properly withheld from the group.

But she ordered the release of the memo, which concluded that the evidence assembled by Mueller's team would not support an obstruction prosecution of Trump.

A spokesperson for Barr did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The Justice Department has until May 17 to challenge the ruling.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge rebukes Barr, orders Justice to release Trump obstruction memo

  • Judge orders Justice Department to release Trump obstruction memo

    A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation.

  • Judge details what Daniel Goldman calls ‘unfathomable conduct’ from former AG Barr

    Former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Daniel Goldman and former chief spokesman at the Department of Justice Matthew Miller react to Judge Amy Berman Jackson accusing former Attorney General William Barr of distorting Robert Mueller’s findings and misleading Congress and the courts

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Judge orders release of secret DOJ memo used to clear Trump of obstruction

    A federal judge on Tuesday called for the release of a secret 2019 Department of Justice memo that then-Attorney General Bill Barr cited to justify clearing former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, Politico reports.Why it matters: Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Barr's public characterization of the Mueller investigation's finding “disingenuous” and said the department had not been clear about what purpose the memo would serve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The DOJ had previously argued that the memo should be kept from public view due to attorney-client privilege and the fact that the memo was used by Barr to help make a decision on whether to prosecute Trump, per Politico.Now the judge has called for the full memo to be released in response to a Freedom of Information Act suit filed by the organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.What they're saying: "[N]ot only was the Attorney General being disingenuous then, but DOJ has been disingenuous to this Court with respect to the existence of a decision-making process that should be shielded by the deliberative process privilege," reads Jackson's opinion."The agency’s redactions and incomplete explanations obfuscate the true purpose of the memorandum, and the excised portions belie the notion that it fell to the Attorney General to make a prosecution decision or that any such decision was on the table at any time."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

    A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. The Justice Department had refused to give the March 24, 2019, memorandum to a government transparency group that requested it under the Freedom of Information Act, saying the document represented the private advice of lawyers and was produced before any formal decision had been made and was therefore exempt from disclosure under public records law. “In other words, the review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given,” Jackson said in an order dated Monday.

  • Neal Katyal thinks Bill Barr should start thinking about retaining legal counsel

    Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, explains the significance of Judge Amy Berman Jackson calling former attorney general Bill Barr “disingenuous” and what kind of legal jeopardy he could be facing

  • Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo

    A federal judge in DC is ordering the DOJ to release a memo that former Attorney General Bill Barr says helped guide his decision to not charge then-President Trump with obstruction at the end of the Mueller investigation. Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann responds.

