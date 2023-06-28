Judge rebukes Krop, denies majority of pretrial motions in firearms case

Jun. 27—A federal judge on Tuesday soundly rejected more than a dozen pretrial motions from Robert Krop, the Frederick County businessman who is facing charges alongside Sheriff Chuck Jenkins for allegedly conspiring and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

Krop's attorney, former Maryland delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, filed with the court 107 pages containing 19 motions last month. He asked the court to dismiss all charges against his client and attacked the prosecution for what he argued was a factually inaccurate case.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher — whom Donald Trump appointed in 2019 — denied 14 of those 19 motions.

Four motions were deferred and will be decided at a hearing in mid-July. The remaining motion was denied in part and deferred in part.

Gallagher admonished Krop in the opinion, writing that his 107-page filing represented "grandstanding and political statements," which she said are "unpersuasive" and "not a good use of scarce judicial resources."

"Counsel is cautioned to refrain from this type of filing in the future, or it will be rejected," a footnote of the opinion says.

Cox could not be reached by phone or email Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to rejecting Cox's motion to drop the charges, Gallagher rejected his request to depose a federal agent who was born in Ukraine and worked on the case.

Cox repeatedly attacked the agent's qualifications in his filings, asserting at one point that he demonstrated "extreme youth [and a] heavy foreign accent indicating a potential lack of knowledge of U.S. law."

Gallagher condemned those assertions in her opinion.

"This Court notes with disapproval Krop's repeated derogatory references to the case agent's age and country of birth throughout his filings, seemingly insinuating some type of misconduct with absolutely no basis," the opinion says. "No further references of that sort should occur during the pendency of this case."

The judge also denied Cox's request to transfer the case to West Virginia. Cox argued Krop could not have a fair trial in Maryland and that West Virginia was "much more familiar" with firearms.

"His baseless suggestion that a Maryland jury cannot understand gun laws flies in the face of the innumerable gun prosecutions in this Court every year," Gallagher wrote.

Krop — who co-owns The Machine Gun Nest shooting range in Frederick County — and Jenkins were indicted in early April on five counts of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. Krop also faces one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that, between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five letters — addressed to himself — for Jenkins to print and sign on official sheriff's office letterhead. Each letter said the sheriff's office was requesting a demonstration of a different machine gun.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

But there's an exception: Licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire such guns if a law enforcement agency says it needs them or wants a demonstration of them.

The ATF reviews those requests, called "law letters," before allowing dealers to acquire post-1986 machine guns.

The indictment alleges that Krop earned more than $100,000 by renting out the machine guns to the public at his shooting range, but never performed demonstrations for the sheriff's office.

The government has also alleged that Jenkins told law enforcement that he had signed and submitted the law letters "to help Krop and his small business," rather than because he had "any interest in purchasing these machineguns or in demonstrations to determine whether they were suitable for law enforcement purposes."

Both defendants have asked the court to separate the cases so each man can stand trial separately.

That request was among those of which Gallagher deferred in her opinion Tuesday. It will be addressed at a motions hearing set for July 18.

Gallagher also deferred on a motion from Cox to suppress all evidence obtained during a federal search of the Machine Gun Nest and a visit by agents to Krop's real estate office, both of which he argued were unlawful.

The evidence in question includes machine guns allegedly taken from the business and statements Krop made to investigators, Cox wrote.

