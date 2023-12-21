Judge recommends denying WF effort to build Lake Ringgold

An administrative hearing judge in Austin has recommended the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality deny the request by the city of Wichita Falls to build Lake Ringgold in Clay County.

The decision follows eight days of hearings in Austin this summer. Several opponents, including landowners in Clay County, objected to the city's plans.

The proposed location of Lake Ringgold is northeast of Henrietta, the county seat of Clay County.

In a lengthy decision, the judge determined, among other things, that the city did not meet its burden of proof to establish that the application satisfies each applicable statutory and regulatory requirment.

The city embarked on the effort to build the lake beginning in 2017, in the wake of a record drought that decimated existing reservoirs.

Although this is a setback, the city will have an opportunity to file objections and the full TCEQ board will have the final say, probably early in 2024.

"It's a great day for Clay County," former District Judge Frank Douthitt said. He has represented his county's interests in the legal battle.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Record News for more.

