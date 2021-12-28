Judge to reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver involved in fatal Colorado crash

A Colorado judge has scheduled a resentencing hearing for a truck driver who faces 110 years in prison for a fatal 2019 crash.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced earlier this month after he was convicted of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide, for the crash, which killed four and injured several others in April 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos said during his trial that his truck’s brakes failed on an interstate but prosecutors presented evidence that he missed a runaway truck ramp where he might have been able to safely pull of the highway. The crash caused a 28-car pileup

The 110-year sentence came about through Colorado’s minimum sentencing laws.

However, public pressure has called on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, but the victims’ families have asked the governor to wait until the courts to decide what’s next.

Jefferson County district attorney Alexis King requested the hearing and recommended the sentence be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

Judge Bruce Jones scheduled the hearing for Jan. 13 but said he is not sure how much he can change.

“This is an exceptional case and requires an exceptional process,” district attorney King said Monday.

“The defendant caused the death of four people, serious bodily injury to others, and the impact of his truck caused damage to many more in our community,” King said. “Knowing all of that, my office started the resentencing process the same week the defendant was sentenced, so that the court could consider an alternative sentence that was not bound by mandatory sentencing structures.”