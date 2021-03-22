Judge recuses in ethics case against Anniston councilman

Mar. 22—Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner moved earlier this month to recuse himself from the corruption case against Anniston City Councilman Jay Jenkins — a case that may get moving in the courts again soon.

In late 2019, Jenkins was arrested on a charge of using his position for personal gain in connection with the City Council's vote to lease space for city offices in the Consolidated Publishing building on McClellan Boulevard.

The recusal is the first development in the case in more than a year, a delay largely due to the arrival of COVID-19. Jenkins entered a not-guilty plea in January 2020, but no trial date has been set.

"We've not been able to get jury trials for some time," said assistant district attorney David Johnston, the prosecutor in the case.

Turner, the judge assigned to the case, recused himself on March 12, citing a need "to avoid the appearance of any impropriety and to promote judicial economy."

Jenkins, in a telephone interview Monday, said he had not yet heard about a recusal. He referred all other questions to his attorney, Doug Ghee. Attempts to reach Ghee on Monday were not successful.

Attempts to reach the judge weren't immediately successful Monday. Johnston said recusals aren't uncommon in criminal cases against local public officials. When former City Councilman Ben Little was convicted on a misdemeanor ethics charge in 2019, the trial was moved to Birmingham after local judges recused themselves from the case.

The charge against Jenkins stems from the council's 2018 decision to lease space in The Anniston Star building to serve as a temporary city hall. The old city hall on Gurnee Avenue was demolished to make room for a new federal courthouse now under construction. Jenkins was among the council members who voted in favor of the lease.

The councilman's wife, Kim Jenkins, works in The Anniston Star's advertising department.

Section 36-25-5 of the Code of Alabama states that "no public official or public employee shall use or cause to be used his or her official position or office to obtain personal gain for himself or herself, or family member of the public employee or family member of the public official, or any business with which the person is associated unless the use and gain are otherwise specifically authorized by law."

Intentional violations of that law are Class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Reckless violations of law are Class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail.

A misdemeanor conviction under the law wouldn't necessarily bar a councilman from holding office. When then-councilman Ben Little was convicted on a misdemeanor ethics charge in 2019, he was sentenced to probation but remained on the council. A jury found that Little unintentionally violated ethics law when he voted on a code enforcement action that affected a property he owned.

As pandemic related restrictions subside, criminal trials that were once on hold are now moving forward. Johnston said there are now cases set for trial in April, and that a court date for the Jenkins case could be coming soon.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.