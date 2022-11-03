Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen

Images of Libby German and Abby Williams, who were killed while hiking the Delphi Historic Trails on Feb. 13, 2017.

A judge overseeing the case against accused murder suspect Richard Allen has recused himself hours after granting a motion to transfer Allen from a county jail to a state prison.

Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, after they went hiking the day before.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin A. Diener signed a motion Thursday transferring Allen away from the small, close-knit Indiana town where the teens were found murdered and over to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections "for safekeeping."

Hours later, court records appeared showing Diener submitted an order of recusal to the Indiana Supreme Court, requesting a special judge outside of Carroll County oversee the case.

Trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, Kathryn Dolan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court, said in a statement. While the order is public record, a judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case, according to Dolan.

Superintendent of Indiana State Police Doug Carter speaks during a press conference addressing updates regarding the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Monday, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind.

Other details about the case remain scant.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced last week the probable cause affidavit would remain sealed for the time being. Additional information will be released, Carter added, but "today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing information before it's time."

