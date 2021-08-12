Judge recuses self in Franklin dogfighting case

Aug. 12—A criminal case for a former Franklin resident charged in connection with an alleged dogfighting ring will be heard in Sidney Town Court after the Franklin judge recused himself earlier this week.

Franklin Town Justice Gary P. Arndt filed the request for recusal earlier this week with Delaware County Court Judge Richard Northrup, who authorized the request and transferred the case to Sidney Town Court, according to Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard.

Arndt was scheduled to preside over a Thursday, Aug. 11, hearing for 43-year-old Nasir Azmat in Franklin Town Court, which is now on hold pending the case's transfer to Sidney, according to Hubbard, who said he is not privy to the motivation behind Arndt's request for recusal.

Arndt did not return a Wednesday afternoon phone call to Franklin Town Court or a Wednesday evening message left at his residence.

Azmat was arrested last February and charged with 20 counts of possessing dogs under circumstances evincing an intent that such animals engage in animal fighting; one count of owning or possessing animal-fighting paraphernalia with the intent to engage in or otherwise promote or facilitate animal fighting; and 20 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals by failing to provide proper sustenance.

Hubbard emphasized that Azmat is not explicitly charged with the act of dogfighting as outlined in New York's Agriculture and Markets Law.

"I think that's something a lot of people are getting wrong about this case," Hubbard said, reiterating that no evidence has been found to suggest an active or formerly active dogfighting ring in Delaware County.

Delaware Valley Humane Society shelter manager Erin Insinga, who helped coordinate the removal of 20 dogs from Azmat's property last winter, said she is frustrated that evidence gathered in the case has apparently not warranted more serious charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Cpl. Eric Alexander of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a Feb. 5 search of Azmat's property yielded a self-propelled treadmill, also known as a slat mill, described as "a treadmill exercise device consisting of an endless belt on which the animal walks or runs without changing places," and "spring poles consisting of a biting surface attached to a stretchable device, suspended at a height sufficient to prevent a dog from reaching the biting surface while touching the ground."

Remo, one of the older and most visibly wartorn of the 20 dogs removed from Azmat's Franklin property, tested positive for babesia gibsoni, a bloodborne pathogen almost exclusively associated with dogs used for fighting, according to his owner, DVHS volunteer Jill Stafford.

A DNA analysis showed that Remo is related to several other dogfighting survivors both domestic and abroad, including one of the dogs owned by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to involvement in a dogfighting ring in 2007.

Stafford and Insinga said they were told neither of the lab results are admissible in court.

"I believe, truly, that people who abuse animals don't just magically stop when they get caught," Insinga said. "There's nothing to stop him from owning or torturing animals again, and who's to say he's not?"

Azmat, who was not taken into custody at the time of his February 2020 arrest, was ordered by Arndt at his February 2020 arraignment to check in weekly with the Delaware County Probation Department while the case moved through court.

Azmat was reportedly still in compliance with the order as of his most recent hearing last month, according to Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Richard Caister, who has prosecuted the case since its onset more than a year and a half ago.

Caister announced to a crowd of several dozen demonstrators outside Franklin Town Court last month that Chief Assistant District Attorney Shawn Smith will take over the case this week as Caister scales back his duties with the county in order to focus on his career teaching at SUNY Delhi's criminal justice program.

In spite of the shuffle in the case's prosecution, Hubbard said he expects Azmat's case to be resolved at the town court level in a timely manner.

"This is a better thing for everyone involved," Hubbard said. "I believe it will move along."

The case may go to trial in Sidney, Hubbard said, but is unlikely to be transferred up to Delaware County Court because none of the charges filed against Azmat were felonies.

"I'm trying to have patience and trust in the judicial system," Insinga said. "I can't wait to not have to say, 'Franklin 20, justice now!' anymore."

A Wednesday afternoon phone call to the Delaware County Public Defender's Office seeking comment from Azmat's defense counsel, George Collins, was not returned by press time.