Judge reduces bond for Kansas City woman charged after death of baby placed in oven

Bond has been reduced for a Kansas City woman charged with a class A felony after telling police she mistakenly put her baby in an oven instead of her crib.

Mariah Thomas, 25, appeared in person Tuesday for a bond review hearing, where Jackson County’s Division 26 Judge Travis Willingham reduced her bond amount from $200,000 to $100,000. In the renewed conditions of the bond, Thomas is required to come up with 10% of the full amount.

Willingham also modified bond conditions to include house arrest with GPS monitoring at her parent’s residence if Thomas makes bond.

Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Feb. 10 after her baby was found with burn marks on her body and melted clothing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in support of the charge.

Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue in the Manheim Park neighborhood around 1:24 p.m. Feb. 9 on report of an infant that was not breathing, the affidavit said.

Kansas City police and crime scene investigators process a scene Friday afternoon in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue, where they received a medical call regarding an infant not breathing. On arrival, police and EMS found an unresponsive baby who was declared deceased at the scene. Police are calling the death suspicious.

According to the affidavit, the baby lay in a car seat inside the living room near the front door. Officers observed apparent burn wounds on the baby’s body, the affidavit said, and the Kansas City Fire Department declared the child dead at the scene.

In court Tuesday, Thomas’ attorney Jennifer Robinson said her client has no criminal history and asked for the reduced bond amount.

Prosecutors argued Tuesday they believed if Thomas made bond she could be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this reporting.