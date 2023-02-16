Judge reduces bond for Lexington woman who was charged in domestic incident, shot by police

A Lexington woman who was shot and injured by Lexington police appeared in Fayette District Court on Thursday morning where her bond was lowered and her case sent to a grand jury by Fayette District Judge John Tackett following a preliminary hearing.

Lasielle White, 29, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and fleeing/evading police after she allegedly attempted to stab a man in a domestic incident, then backed her vehicle into a police cruiser and nearly hit several Lexington firefighters while fleeing police, officers said previously.

According to police testimony from officer Taylor Mitchell in court Thursday, police were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 for a report of “a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.”

The victim in the incident had fled the area, and officers did not make contact with anybody at the home when they arrived. Court documents say White tried to stab a man with a kitchen knife in the incident, but a cross-body bag prevented the knife from penetrating his chest.

The victim spoke during the hearing and said he did not feel that White had an intent to kill him. He said she told him while she was engaged in the police chase that she did not mean to hurt him.

White subsequently slashed the two front tires of his car. Police and firefighters were called back to the home at 5:04 p.m. for a report of “wanton endangerment involving a collision.”

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in the second incident, she tried to hit someone with a vehicle and then hit a residence. She was in the vehicle and refused to get out. Police said she backed into a cruiser, then drove forward and almost hit several firefighters.

“In response to the life-threatening situation, an officer fired their weapon, striking the driver,” Weathers said.

Judge significantly reduces bond, citing support from community

At a previous court hearing, District Judge Melissa Murphy set White’s bond at $75,000 full cash. But Tackett reduced the bond to 10% — $7,500 — as long as White would adhere to conditions upon her release, including wearing an ankle monitor and going to therapy appointments.

Tackett cited White’s extreme low risk for future criminal activity based on her past history, and the amount of support she had from family to help her receive mental health treatment as his reasoning for reducing the bond.

“This (bond reduction) is extremely lenient based on your criminal history, and your support from those in your community who want to make sure you are not incarcerated while this case is pending,” Tackett said. “But we have to make sure the community is safe too.”

Lasielle White, 29, appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon where a judge entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf, and set her bond at $75,000 full cash. She will appear in court again on Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Court documents say White caused more than $1,000 in damage by colliding with the cruiser. White then left the scene, and police pursued her through parts of Fayette and Scott counties for nearly 90 minutes before she stopped in Coldstream Park.

White got out of the vehicle after Lexington Police Department’s crisis negotiation unit made contact with her. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

She was taken to a local hospital. Weathers said the officer involved had their body-worn camera activated. Kentucky State Police are investigating, and he said the Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review. He said the officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative assignment.