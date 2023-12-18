Judge refuses to delay retrial of man accused of killing Weymouth officer, town resident

DEDHAM − A retrial date for the man accused of murder in the deaths of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams will proceed as scheduled after a judge rejected the defense's attempt to extend the date by six months, according to court records.

Emanuel Lopes, 26, was already tried for the 2018 shooting deaths, but Dedham Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial this past July after the jurors were deadlocked.

The new trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.

During the first trial, Lopes' lawyer, Larry Tipton, did not contest that his client shot Chesna and Adams. He instead argued, and a court filing suggests he will argue again, that Lopes is not criminally liable for the slayings because of a history of mental illness.

Tipton sought the extension to search for more experts to support the defense's assertion that Lopes' mental instability has family-related contributing factors.

Emanuel Lopes listens to his lawyer Larry Tipton before a new juror is selected from the alternates in Dedham Superior Court on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The Norfolk County district attorney's office responded that several such witnesses testified in the first trial on the defense's behalf and that the defense has had ample time over the last 5½ years to seek experts. Prosecutors said witnesses, relatives of Chesna and Adams and others involved in the trial have already set their schedules around the Jan. 8 date.

Cannon agreed with the DA's office, which declined to comment on the ruling, and kept the trial to the Jan. 8 date during a hearing on the motion Dec. 14.

Lopes had been involved in a motor vehicle collision July 5, 2018, to which Chesna, a six-year veteran of the Weymouth police force, responded.

Prosecutors said Lopes hit Chesna in the head with a large rock from 10 to 12 feet away. Lopes then took Chesna's gun, fired it once at his police cruiser and four times at the officer, and then at the other officers who were arriving.

Lopes then fired three shots at Adams, who was standing on her sunporch, according to prosecutors.

The jury of nine women and three men, selected in Worcester County, spent more than 24 hours in deliberations over six days, with one more day in sidebar conferences with lawyers for both sides and Cannone before the jury announced its deadlock.

