Judge refuses to dismiss Moses indictment or toss out charges involving McFadden

Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·2 min read

A federal judge Sunday refused to dismiss the criminal charges against George Moses — an action sought by the defense team after learning prosecutors had not turned over the cooperation agreement of a key witness.

On Wednesday, prosecutors first gave defense lawyers the cooperation pact for former City Councilman Adam McFadden, who alleges he was involved in criminal conspiracies with Moses to rip off nonprofits.

Prosecutors said they only then realized the agreement, which had been sealed, had not been given to the defense, as would normally be the process.

Prosecutors said they realized their lapse after McFadden's cross-examination, during which McFadden had not been explicitly asked about the agreement. McFadden's co-operation can bring him a lesser sentence.

Defense lawyer Frederick Hafetz said his cross-examination, as well as his opening statement, would have been vastly different with the information. He asked that either the indictment be dismissed or McFadden's testimony stricken and the charges connected to his conduct dismissed.

George Moses heads into Kenneth Keating Federal Courthouse November 10, 2021.
George Moses heads into Kenneth Keating Federal Courthouse November 10, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford decided, however, that the issue can be explained to the jury and the cross-examination reopened Monday morning, when McFadden is scheduled to return to the stand.

"While the Court does not condone the government’s failure to turn over the complete plea agreements, the inadvertent error in this case does not even approach the kind of conduct necessary to support dismissal as a remedy," Wolford wrote in a ruling released Sunday.

Hafetz did ask McFadden about benefits he expected to receive from testifying, and McFadden acknowledged that he hoped to receive a reduced sentence.

Adam McFadden leaves Federal Court after pleading guilty to felony wire fraud for submitting more than $131,000 in false invoices while he was director of Quad A for Kids.
Adam McFadden leaves Federal Court after pleading guilty to felony wire fraud for submitting more than $131,000 in false invoices while he was director of Quad A for Kids.

Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority and former head of a city neighborhood organization, is charged with 32 criminal counts, including fraud for allegedly stealing money from the local nonprofit organizations.

It's been widely suspected that McFadden had made an agreement with prosecutors. In her ruling, Wolford noted that the Democrat and Chronicle has written of the likely agreement.

In court Wednesday, Wolford mentioned to Hafetz the media coverage of the pact.

"I don't read the newspapers," said Hafetz, who is from New York City. "I'm not from here and it's not my obligation."

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Judge refuses to dismiss George Moses indictment in fraud case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia weekend gun violence persists with multiple shot, at least 2 dead

    FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details on the weekend gun violence that left at least two people dead.

  • Law enforcement community honors fallen Henry County officer

    Funeral services for Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement who was killed in the line of duty, was held on Sunday.

  • One Pulaski jail escapee caught at Taco Bell in Warner Robins. 3 of 5 on the loose.

    The five inmates allegedly overpowered jailers and fled the Hawkinsville lockup late Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones’ misconduct trial ends in plea deal. Here’s what happened

    Breaking news: The jury was still deliberating Monday when the deal came together.

  • Here are the two quarterbacks Vikings GM Rick Spielman went to see this week:

    Vikings GM Rick Spielman saw UNC's Sam Howell and Pitt's Kenny Pickett this week. Here's an assessment of both QBs:

  • Monday's letters: Voting act worth debate, Steube can't touch Fauci, flag belongs to all

    The bill promotes fair and secure elections by ending partisan gerrymandering, ensuring access to vote by mail and more. It has passed the House.

  • How Joe Manganiello Kept His A-List Dungeons & Dragons Games Going During COVID-19

    Joe Manganiello proved that he could change shapes as the werewolf Alcide on HBO’s “True Blood,” and since the hit series wrapped in 2014, he’s starred in films like “Magic Mike XXL” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.” He’s also managed to live a childhood dream by becoming a consultant and designer for some of his favorite […]

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Volkswagen appeals over emissions tampering

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Volkswagen AG's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The justices refused to hear appeals by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls. A VW spokesperson noted that the court's decision not to hear the appeals was not a "determination of the merits" of the company's legal arguments.

  • NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Monday to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine but he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor. Ukraine claims that Russia kept tens of thousands of troops and equipment near their common border after conducting war games earlier this year. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine and still controls territory there.

  • Commentary: Hire Dave Aranda because he's right for USC. Not because he beat Oklahoma

    Baylor's win over Oklahoma will likely elevate Dave Aranda's candidacy in the USC coaching search, but he's always been the right man for the job.

  • Release full footage, conduct real review of SWAT team raid on real estate office

    A GPD investigation into its SWAT team raiding a local real estate office failed to take a hard look at the use of such heavy-handed tactics.

  • Why did public officials defer to Travis Scott's sovereignty while people died?

    Travis Scott's Astroworld event was an unfolding disaster on public property, where police and fire officials must have the power to shut things down.

  • Trans Woman Sues San Diego Sheriff's Office After Alleged Beating

    The suit says Kristina Frost was put in a cell with men and one of whom began punching her after she fell asleep.

  • "Two strikes" law fills FL prisons with lifers

    In the mid 1990s, a slew of states passed "three strikes" laws allowing prosecutors to send persistent repeat offenders to prison for life — even for nonviolent felonies. Yes, but: Florida went a step further in 1997 by passing an unusual "two strikes" law — the Prison Releasee Reoffender Act — that directs prosecutors to seek the max for someone who commits a felony within three years of leaving prison. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Tackles Steve Bannon’s Contempt, Kyle Rittenhouse’s Tearful Testimony

    "The lesson we all learned this week is 'Never break up with Taylor Swift,' or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television"

  • Mayor of Goddard jailed on suspicion of DUI, traffic offense, booking records show

    Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.

  • Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announces retirement

    Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced Monday he will retire instead of seeking re-election in 2022 — 46 years after first assuming the office in 1975.Why it matters: Leahy, 81, is the longest-serving sitting senator, and his retirement opens up a new, likely Democratic seat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Leahy said from the Vermont statehouse that he and his wife, Marcelle, concluded that “it is time to pass the torch to the next Ve

  • Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle

    KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) -A judge in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self-defense. In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder said the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

  • UK raises threat level after Liverpool taxi blast

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Britain raised its national threat level on Monday to severe, meaning an attack is seen as highly likely, after declaring that a taxi explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday was a terrorist incident. Interior minister Priti Patel said the blast in the northern English city was the second fatal incident in one month following the stabbing to death of lawmaker David Amess. British police said earlier on Monday that the Liverpool blast killed one passenger who is believed to have made the explosive device and carried it into the taxi.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Rittenhouse, 18, has faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, in relation to the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.