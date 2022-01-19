Judge refuses to lower Alex Murdaugh’s bond

A South Carolina judge declined to lower Alex Murdaugh’s bond Tuesday, even though the embattled lawyer claims he can’t even afford new underwear.

In a one-page ruling, Judge Alison Lee, presiding judge of the South Carolina State Grand Jury, said Murdaugh “remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community” and kept his $7 million bond in place.

Murdaugh’s bail was set in mid-December as he faced 48 charges, including obtaining signature or property by False pretenses, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crimes, money laundering and forgery.

Behind bars though, Murdaugh’s lawyers argued, the once prominent patriarch can’t afford to buy new underwear or pay his phone bill after his assets were frozen.

“He has no cash,” his lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, told the court, according to WRDW. “When he needed money for his son, his only solution was to have himself shot in the head.”

Harpootlian was referring to Murdaugh’s failed assisted suicide, in which he allegedly convinced Curtis Smith to kill him so he could direct his $10 million life insurance policy to his remaining son, Buster, after the murders of his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son Paul.

Murdaugh also faces multiple charges for allegedly embezzling millions from his own law firm, as well as the insurance payout intended for the sons of his family’s housekeeper, who died after falling at his property.

No arrests have been made in the shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul.