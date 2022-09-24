Judge refuses to modify $250K bail for Schuylkill Haven arson suspect

Sep. 24—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge refused to modify bail Friday for a Schuylkill Haven man charged with burning a house down and also sending a sexually explicit video to a juvenile, calling him a flight risk and threat to the community and his victims.

Kyle A. Shultz, 40, of 10 W. Penn St., appeared for a status conference hearing before Judge Christina E. Hale who did not lower his bail from the current $250,000 straight cash.

Shultz sits in Schuylkill County Prison on charges of two felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; one felony count each of arson-intent to destroy an unoccupied building, reckless burning or exploding and risking a catastrophe; three felony counts of criminal mischief; seven misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief; and one misdemeanor count of theft, filed by Schuylkill Haven police Cpl. Greg Meisner.

Meisner said Shultz set fire to an unoccupied home at 51 Grant St. around 12:50 a.m. July 13, destroying that home and damaging another as well as several parked vehicles.

Speaking via video from prison, Shultz said he has no money and no assets. He also said if released, he was offered a construction job.

If released, Shultz told Assistant Public Defender William L.J. Burke that he plans to live with his mother, Brenda Keller, and attend required court appearances.

Shultz said he had arrests in Florida, where he lived for most of his life before coming to Schuylkill County last year, but all have been adjudicated.

Karen Noon, assistant district attorney, told Shultz that his Florida record shows arrests for burglary, assault, retail theft, drugs and more.

She also told Shultz that his record shows he had bench warrants out for his arrest for failing to appear in court four times while in Florida.

Noon also questioned Shultz about having moved to Schuylkill County and already being charged with two serious crimes.

"You moved to Schuylkill County, and you have two separate criminal cases," she said.

In the second case, Shultz is charged by Meisner with one felony count of disseminating sexual explicit materials with a minor; and three misdemeanor counts each of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and selling obscene or sexual materials.

Meisner charged Shultz with an incident on July 26, two weeks after he allegedly set fire to the unoccupied home.

Meisner said Shultz shot a video of himself and a woman performing a sex act and then sent the video to the woman's juvenile daughter via the woman's Facebook account.

The video was also sent to another woman on the same Facebook account.

In that case, bail was set at $5,000, which had been posted by Shultz.

Meisner told Hale that he opposes any modification in bail because of concerns for the safety of the victims. Some of the victims of the arson crime are also victims of the video incident.

In asking Hale to deny the request, Noon said, "I think he's a risk," referring to his prior Florida criminal record.

She called Shultz a "serious risk to the environment."

Burke asked Hale to consider the fact that Shultz will be staying with his mother and will be seeking employment before making a decision.

"The testimony speaks for itself," Burke said.

In denying the request and maintaining bail at $250,000 straight cash, Hale said she feels Shultz is "a danger" and that he may be a flight risk.

She also called Shultz a threat to the victims and the public at large.

"You do have reasons to flee," Hale told Shultz, and saying she feels bail would be inappropriate.