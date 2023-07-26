Judge refuses to recuse herself in case of woman accused of killing officer from Braintree

DEDHAM − The judge overseeing the case of a woman accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer from Braintree, denied a defense lawyer's request that the judge recuse herself, WCVB reported.

Karen Read, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home owned by another Boston police officer after a night of drinking Jan. 29, 2022.

O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the heavy snow outside the home on Fairview Road the next morning. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and was later pronounced dead.

Read's lawyer, Alan Jackson, argued in Superior Court on Tuesday that Judge Beverly Cannone should recuse herself because "the public is questioning this court's ability to maintain fairness," he said.

Jackson argued that reports and blogs have created a public perception that the judge may have a personal connection to one of the witnesses. He also suggested the court had a pattern of not ruling in a timely way on defense motions while acting quickly on motions from the prosecution.

The prosecution disagreed.

"As far as this court's impartiality, I personally do not, nor have I ever even had a question in my mind as far as the court's ability," Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally said.

After a brief recess, Cannone returned to the courtroom and denied the request.

She did, however, agree to consider the prosecution's request for a gag order in the case.

Boston police officer John O'Keefe

Read's defense team has said other people killed O'Keefe and conspired to cover it up.

That argument appears to have resonated with those close to Read, many of whom gathered outside the courthouse to support her as she entered and left the court.

"I am so immensely proud − my wife, Janet, and I − to be the father of Karen Read because she's fighting this," said William Read to supporters and reporters on the courthouse steps. "She's factually innocent, and this commonwealth will ultimately see that."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Judge won't step down in case of woman accused of killing Boston cop