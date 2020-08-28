Judge refuses to release full report on handling of Jussie Smollett case by State's Attorney Kim Foxx

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Friday rejected a request to release a special prosecutor’s full report on how the state’s attorney’s office and Chicago police handled the Jussie Smollett case.

Judge Michael Toomin ruled that the request from special prosecutor Dan Webb did not meet the legal standard for unveiling grand jury material, which is normally secret.

Information very similar to the still-sealed grand jury material was made public by other means over the course of the much-publicized Smollett matter, Toomin noted. “There was access to material that lessens a need for this material to be released,” he wrote in his ruling..

Webb had released a summary of his findings last week, concluding that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her subordinates abused their discretion and misled the public, but their conduct did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing.