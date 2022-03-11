Judge refuses to set bond for former American Idol finalist in deadly DUI crash

A judge has refused to set a bond for a former American Idol finalist accused of drunkenly plowing his pickup truck into a building and killing a man in his home state of South Carolina.

Thursday marked Caleb Kennedy’s third appearance before a judge to request he be released to his family while awaiting trial for the fatal crash, WYFF reported. Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hall ended the hearing without setting a bond amount however, saying the conditions set by a previous circuit court judge had not yet been met.

The 17-year-old country singer was arrested last month on a count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death, after he slammed his 2011 Ford Pickup into a Spartanburg County warehouse. Authorities said Kennedy’s vehicle sped off a private driveway and into the building the night of Feb. 8, killing 54-year-old Larry Parris.

Parris was standing in the driveway, located on his own property, when he was fatally struck.

During an initial bond hearing, a judge ordered Kennedy remain behind bars, passing the matter of bail off to a circuit judge, who similarly declined to set the amount pending the results of a state toxicology report.

Parris’ wife, Donna, and daughter, Kelsi Harvell, on Thursday begged the judge to keep Kennedy behind bars during his most recent bond hearing, according to WYFF.

“The only reason we are here is because this man made a conscious decision to put something into his body and then consciously got into a vehicle knowing he didn’t need to be driving and came down a dead-end road and came into my driveway,” Donna Parris said. “I don’t think he should be allowed to get out and take a chance of doing that to somebody else.”

Harvell said she has relive the tragic moment everyday since the crash.

“For a month now, I’ve laid down and closed my eyes and closed my eyes only to see the same things over, and over, again,” Harvell said. “My daddy laying in his own shop, moaning and groaning, with a complete stranger.”

Kennedy is being tried as an adult and, if convicted, faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. He appeared on season 19 of “American Idol” in 2020. The teen advanced to the top five but was ultimately disqualified after a video that showed him next to someone sporting a hood reminiscent of those worn by the Ku Klux Klan surfaced online.