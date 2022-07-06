Judge refuses triple homicide case dismissal

Jul. 6—Lawrence County's president judge has denied a motion in its entirety, to dismiss charges against Steven Procopio in a triple homicide case.

Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, is accused as a shooter and as an accomplice in the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, her mother, Nicole Pumphrey, and her mother's boyfriend, Lawrence Cannon, in Pumphrey's West Side home the night of Oct. 15, 2018. The three bodies were discovered by family members around 8 a.m. the next day.

Procopio is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and one count of carrying a gun without a license. One count teach of criminal homicide and conspiracy were withdrawn at an earlier pre-trial hearing.

Procopio's reported accomplice, Anthony Lavon Cooper, 23, of Detroit, also was charged.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to two counts of homicide and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

He is confined at the State Correctional Institution at Frackville in Schuylkill County.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Tuesday that because of the judge's ruling, Procopio will stand trial. His court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, had filed pre-trial motions and a petition to dismiss the case, challenging the validity of the witness' testimony because of her age.

A key witness, and the only eyewitness in the case, is a 10-year-old child who was 7 at the time of the killings. The judge, weighing her testimony at a pre-trial hearing, reasoned in his written opinion with his June 28 dismissal order that the child was able to remember the details of that night and witnessed Procopio shooting Emery and Pumphrey. He also reasoned that her account in court of that night was similar to what she had told forensic interviewers at the Children's Advocacy Center after the shooting had occurred.

He also reasoned that because Procopio was only 18 and not 21 at the time of the killings, he was not permitted to carry a gun.

Story continues

The shootings occurred in a house at 819 E. North St., and three other children were hiding upstairs when the three were killed, according to earlier police reports.

Emery was a fifth-grader at George Washington Intermediate School. She and Pumphrey, who was her mother, lived in the house, and Pumphrey's boyfriend was visiting that night. All three were found dead by one of Pumphrey's family members who called the police.

Autopsies performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver revealed that Cannon had been shot once, Pumphrey was shot twice and the girl was shot once.

Motto in his opinion and order denying the dismissal noted that the testimony from the child witness was that she saw Procopio, Cooper and another person inside their home that night. She told the court that she had gone to bed but was awakened by yelling and she heard a gunshot.

She followed Emery, who was holding a younger child, to the stairs and they walked downstairs together to see three people, all of whom had guns.

She said she had looked around the corner and she saw Procopio shoot Pumphrey twice, which prompted Emery to ask what was going on. He then turned his attention to Emery and shot at her twice, and the second time she fell, the child told the court.

The forensic interviewer had shown the witness a photo array and she picked out Procopio and identified him as the shooter, according to the court papers. She said there of the three people at the house, Procopio was the only one of the three whom she saw fire his gun.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com