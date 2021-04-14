A judge reinstated the pension of a Black police officer fired after stopping a white colleague's chokehold, citing George Floyd

Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
cariol horne
Cariol Horne was fired from the Buffalo Police Department in 2008 for intervening when her white partner put a suspect into a chokehold. CNN

  • Cariol Horne was fired from Buffalo's police force after stopping a white colleague's chokehold.

  • After years of litigation, a judge said she should get her wages and pension back.

  • The judge said the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner show why cops shouldn't be bystanders.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the City of Buffalo must reinstate the pension of Cariol Horne, a Black police officer it fired after she stopped a white colleague's chokehold on a handcuffed man in 2006.

In his ruling, New York state Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward cited the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner, two Black men killed in police custody, to show why it was right for Horne to act.

"The Floyd case as well as another notable case in New York, concerning Eric Garner, both involved multiple officers who either did nothing or actually assisted the officer applying the physical force, even while the individual was crying out that he 'could not breathe,'" Ward wrote.

Horne responded to a call to help her colleague, Gregory Kwiatkowski, during an arrest. When she arrived, she found the arrestee, a Black man, already in handcuffs and saying he couldn't breathe as Kwiatkowski put him in a chokehold, according to court records. She forcibly removed Kwiatkowski and stopped the chokehold, records say.

Horne was reassigned following the incident and ultimately fired in 2008, a year short of the 20 years of service needed to receive a full pension.

"The message was sent that you don't cross that blue line and so some officers - many officers don't," Horne told CNN in 2020.

Horne sued the city to reinstate her wages and pension, but a judge ruled against her in 2010.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020, Buffalo officials called for a review of the case, as Insider's Ashley Collman reporter at the time, and the city council passed "Carol's Law" that established a duty for officers to intervene in excessive force situations. Attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis, a high-powered law firm, and members of the Criminal Justice Institute at Harvard Law School represented Horne pro-bono to sue the city again.

This time, the judge ruled in her favor. Ward said that police officers who intervene while witnessing excessive force are now "seen as heroes."

"To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so," he said.

Ward vacated Horne's termination, permitting her to collect back-wages and receive her pension.

"We are gratified that the court recognized that former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne did the right thing in 2006 when she intervened when a fellow police officer had a chokehold on an arrestee," Neil Eggleston, a White House counsel for President Barack Obama and partner at Kirkland & Ellis, said in a statement. "The court has now set aside her wrongful termination from the police force, awarded her back pay, and has given her pension credit."

Kwiatkowski himself retired in 2011. He pleaded guilty to civil rights charges brought in 2012 for his conduct during the arrest of four black teenagers and ultimately spent four months in prison, according to the Washington Post.

    A New York court on Tuesday reinstated the pension of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired for intervening when a white colleague had a Black man in a chokehold during a 2006 arrest.Driving the news: State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward noted in his ruling similar cases, like the death of George Floyd. Ward said the role of other officers at the scene in such instances had come under scrutiny, "particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied."Over a decade of fighting and @CariolHorne has finally received justice.Today the State of New York Supreme Court vacated and annulled the City of Buffalo's decision to fire her and take her benefits. She'll be getting her pension, benefits, and back-pay from 2010. pic.twitter.com/FZy8AAH6CX— Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) April 14, 2021 "To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so ... She saved a life that day, and history will now record her for the hero she is."Judge WardWard partially based his decision to overturn a 2010 ruling that upheld her firing on legislation signed by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in October, known as "Cariol's Law" — which makes it a "crime for a law enforcement officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force and also protects whistleblowers," per the Buffalo News.The big picture: Horne, who is Black, said she heard the handcuffed man say he couldn't breathe — invoking the deaths in police custody of Floyd and Eric Garner, two Black men who said this in their dying words, which have become a "national rallying cry against police brutality," the New York Times notes.Horne said her fellow officer punched her in the face when she tried to stop him. The Buffalo Police Department claimed she had put her fellow officers at risk and she was fired in 2008, per NPR. There was no video of the incident.Of note: The judge ruling in favor of Horne's lawsuit means Horne will receive a full pension, backpay and benefits.What they're saying: Harvard Law School Criminal Justice Institute director Ronald Sullivan, an attorney representing Horne, said in a statement the ruling was "a significant step in correcting an injustice."The legal team was grateful to the court for acknowledging that "to her credit Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so," he added.City of Buffalo spokesperson Michael DeGeorge told 7 Eyewitness News in a statement, "The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the Court's Decision."

    A Black former police officer in the Buffalo Police Department who was fired in 2008 after she stopped a white cop from choking a Black man two years earlier will get her pension after winning her lawsuit Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

  • Court Vindicates Black Officer Fired for Stopping Colleague's Chokehold

    Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Tuesday, in an outcome explicitly informed by the police killing of George Floyd, a state court judge vacated an earlier ruling that affirmed her firing, essentially rewriting the end of her police career, and granting her the back pay and benefits she had previously been denied. "The legal system can at the very least be a mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly," the judge, Justice Dennis E. Ward, wrote. His ruling also invoked the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner, a Black man from Staten Island whose dying words — "I can't breathe" — have become a national rallying cry against police brutality. "The time is always right to do right," added Ward, of the state Supreme Court in Erie County, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. In a statement, Horne, 53, celebrated the decision. "My vindication comes at a 15-year cost, but what has been gained could not be measured," she said. "I never wanted another police officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing." A lawyer for the white officer, Gregory Kwiatkowski, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Buffalo's mayor, Byron Brown, said the city had "always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court's decision." The 2006 encounter that led to Horne's firing began as a dispute between a woman and a former boyfriend whom she had accused of stealing her Social Security check. When officers tried to arrest the former boyfriend, the situation turned violent. Horne said she saw Kwiatkowski put the man in a chokehold. Kwiatkowski said he had grabbed him around the neck and shoulders in "a bear hug headlock from behind," according to court documents. In Kwiatkowski's telling, Horne struck him in the face, pulled him backward by his collar and jumped on him. An internal investigation cleared Kwiatkowski of all charges; Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down. After hearings in 2007 and 2008, the Police Department found that her use of physical force against a fellow officer had not been justified. She was fired in May 2008. Kwiatkowski was promoted to lieutenant the same year. "Her conduct should have been encouraged, and instead she was fired," W. Neil Eggleston, a lawyer for Horne, said in an interview. The dispute between Horne and Kwiatkowski did not end when she left the Police Department. He sued her for defamation and won a $65,000 judgment against her. Kwiatkowski's own police career ended under a cloud. He retired in 2011 while facing an internal affairs investigation and was indicted the next year on federal civil rights charges stemming from the arrest of four Black teenagers. He ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison. After she was fired, Horne worked odd jobs, including as a truck driver, and sometimes lived in her car, The Buffalo News reported. The death of Floyd in Minneapolis, where former Officer Derek Chauvin is now on trial for murder in the killing, brought new attention to her case and the circumstances surrounding it. (Three other officers who were present when Floyd died were also charged in the killing.) She filed a lawsuit seeking to vacate the firing, citing the case involving Floyd. Shortly before that, she and others in Buffalo had begun to press members of the city's legislature, the Common Council, to pass a so-called duty-to-intervene law requiring officers to step in when one of their own used excessive force. The Buffalo Police Department had adopted such a rule in 2019, and last fall the council approved what it called "Cariol's law" by a vote of 8-1. Darius G. Pridgen, the council president, said a confluence of factors — including Horne's advocacy from firsthand experience and the increased scrutiny on police misconduct in the wake of Floyd's death — had created an environment for action. "During the protests we were trying to reach for ways to hold bad police officers accountable," Pridgen said. After the killing of Floyd and the demonstrations that followed, he said, "the timing was perfect." The law also gives officers who have been terminated in the past 20 years for intervening to stop the use of force a chance to challenge their firings. In an unusual twist, the suit cited the law named for Horne to argue for that outcome. Horne's lawyers said that although she had been fired for wrongfully intervening in an arrest, her actions had been consistent with what is expected of police officers: She had kept a civilian safe. "And after George Floyd," Eggleston, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, said, "we really understand what happens if officers don't act like that." After the killing of Floyd and the demonstrations that followed, he said, “the timing was perfect.” The law also gives officers who have been terminated in the past 20 years for intervening to stop the use of force a chance to challenge their firings. In an unusual twist, the suit cited the law named for Horne to argue for that outcome. Horne’s lawyers said that although she had been fired for wrongfully intervening in an arrest, her actions had been consistent with what is expected of police officers: She had kept a civilian safe. “And after George Floyd,” Eggleston, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, said, “we really understand what happens if officers don’t act like that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

